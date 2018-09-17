Champions League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, Napoli, Schalke
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action
The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with eight games around Europe. Barcelona vs. PSV and Inter Milan vs. Tottenham will start things off at 12:55 p.m. ET, and the remaining six fixtures will begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
When are the games?
Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
Who is playing and how can I watch?
- Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund on Univision Deportes, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
- Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid on UniMas, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
- Crvena Zveda vs. Napoli on B/R Live and Univision Deportes app
- Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow on B/R Live and Univision Deportes app
- Schalke vs. Porto on Galavision, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
