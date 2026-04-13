The business end of the UEFA Champions League season is in full swing as action resumes this week, all eight quarterfinalists still able to picture a spot in the semifinals after closely-contested first leg matches last week.

Barcelona and Liverpool carry the more sizable deficits from the first leg, both sides losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively last week and in need of a significant turnaround to book a spot in the last four. Barcelona will do so without Pau Cubarsi after his red card in the first leg, a classic contrast of styles set for the Metropolitano Stadium as Hansi Flick's side seem set to resume their attack-first approach while Atleti attempt to keep them at bay.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich will look to build upon their one-goal advantage over Real Madrid while Arsenal hope to do the same against Sporting Lisbon. The concurrent first legs of these ties painted a fascinating picture about Bayern's credentials as champions and the Gunners' potential shortcomings, the second legs likely to add to that narrative one way or another.

With semifinal berths on the line, here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Paramount+ will have every minute of Champions League action this week, as well as all pre- and post-match coverage while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will air select portions of the broadcast. Coverage begins each day with the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show (simulcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Wednesday) and all four matches will air exclusively on Paramount+, which will offer a curated multicast option to watch multiple matches at once. Coverage continues with the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, as well as new editions of The Champions Club on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube.

Champions League bracket

Quarterfinals second leg schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Champions League scenarios

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona

First leg score: Barcelona 0, Atletico Madrid 2

Barcelona 0, Atletico Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid advance with: a win or draw

a win or draw Barcelona advance with: a three-goal win

a three-goal win The game goes to extra time if: Barcelona have a two-goal lead after 90 minutes

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

First leg score: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 2

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 2 Liverpool advance with: a three-goal win

a three-goal win Paris Saint-Germain advance with: a win or draw

a win or draw The game goes to extra time if: Liverpool have a two-goal lead after 90 minutes

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

First leg score: Real Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 2

Real Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 2 Bayern Munich advance with: a win or draw

a win or draw Real Madrid advance with: a two-goal win

a two-goal win The game goes to extra time if: Real Madrid have a one-goal lead after 90 minutes

Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon