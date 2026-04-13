Champions League live stream, schedule, scenarios: How to watch Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, more
The week's action is headlined by Barcelona's trip to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid's clash at Bayern Munich, the Spanish giants each playing catch-up in their quarterfinal ties
The business end of the UEFA Champions League season is in full swing as action resumes this week, all eight quarterfinalists still able to picture a spot in the semifinals after closely-contested first leg matches last week.
Barcelona and Liverpool carry the more sizable deficits from the first leg, both sides losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively last week and in need of a significant turnaround to book a spot in the last four. Barcelona will do so without Pau Cubarsi after his red card in the first leg, a classic contrast of styles set for the Metropolitano Stadium as Hansi Flick's side seem set to resume their attack-first approach while Atleti attempt to keep them at bay.
On Wednesday, Bayern Munich will look to build upon their one-goal advantage over Real Madrid while Arsenal hope to do the same against Sporting Lisbon. The concurrent first legs of these ties painted a fascinating picture about Bayern's credentials as champions and the Gunners' potential shortcomings, the second legs likely to add to that narrative one way or another.
With semifinal berths on the line, here's what you need to know before tuning in.
How to watch
Paramount+ will have every minute of Champions League action this week, as well as all pre- and post-match coverage while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will air select portions of the broadcast. Coverage begins each day with the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show (simulcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Wednesday) and all four matches will air exclusively on Paramount+, which will offer a curated multicast option to watch multiple matches at once. Coverage continues with the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, as well as new editions of The Champions Club on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube.
Champions League bracket
The UCL quarterfinals are set 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qrB2x58TyW— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026
Quarterfinals second leg schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
UCL multicast
3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
UCL multicast
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Sporting CP
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
5 p.m.
Champions League scenarios
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
- First leg score: Barcelona 0, Atletico Madrid 2
- Atletico Madrid advance with: a win or draw
- Barcelona advance with: a three-goal win
- The game goes to extra time if: Barcelona have a two-goal lead after 90 minutes
Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain
- First leg score: Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 2
- Liverpool advance with: a three-goal win
- Paris Saint-Germain advance with: a win or draw
- The game goes to extra time if: Liverpool have a two-goal lead after 90 minutes
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
- First leg score: Real Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 2
- Bayern Munich advance with: a win or draw
- Real Madrid advance with: a two-goal win
- The game goes to extra time if: Real Madrid have a one-goal lead after 90 minutes
Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon
- First leg score: Sporting Lisbon 0, Arsenal 1
- Arsenal advance with: a win or draw
- Sporting Lisbon advance with: a two-goal win
- The game goes to extra time if: Sporting Lisbon have a one-goal lead after 90 minutes