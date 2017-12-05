Champions League live updates, scores, highlights: Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United in action

The final matchday of the 2017-18 Champions League group stage starts on Tuesday with eight matches. Bayern Munich hosts PSG for group supremacy, Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to clinch their groups and Atletico Madrid fights for its UCL lives. Here's the schedule and live updates of the action:

Schedule

Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Olympiacos vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Celtic vs. Anderlecht, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Benfica vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Roma vs. Qarabag, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Live updates