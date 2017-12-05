Champions League live updates, scores, highlights: Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United in action
The final matchday begins on Tuesday with eight games
The final matchday of the 2017-18 Champions League group stage starts on Tuesday with eight matches. Bayern Munich hosts PSG for group supremacy, Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to clinch their groups and Atletico Madrid fights for its UCL lives. Here's the schedule and live updates of the action:
Schedule
Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Olympiacos vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Celtic vs. Anderlecht, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Benfica vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Roma vs. Qarabag, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Live updates
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Barca vs. Sporting
Barca is through and should win the group on Tuesday
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid
The Blues are through, while Atleti faces an uphill battle
-
How to watch Juve vs. Olympiacos
Juve is in good shape to make the next round
-
How to watch Man. United vs. CSKA Moscow
The Red Devils are already through to the Round of 16 it in
-
How to watch PSG vs. Bayern
Both of the teams are through, but who will win the group?
-
Post-draw World Cup Power Rankings
Brazil is still at the top of the list, while a new team is second
Add a Comment