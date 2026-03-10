Champions League scores: Live updates with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham all in action

The UEFA Champions League knockouts kick into high gear on Tuesday as round of 16 action begins, this week's first leg matches offering a batch of teams a chance to prove their worth as title contenders.

Four teams who earned direct passageway to the round of 16 return to play after an extended break from Champions League action, the group headlined by Bayern Munich, one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Bayern take on the last remaining Italian team in Atalanta, who turned around a 2-0 deficit in the first leg of the knockout phase playoffs and went on to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona, meanwhile, continue the chase for their first Champions League title in a decade with a trip to Newcastle United, who have struggled in domestic play, but cruised through the knockout phase playoffs with a lopsided aggregate win over Qarabag. This tie will serve as a rematch of a league phase fixture in Newcastle, with Barcelona winning 2-1 thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford and a strong display from Pedri in midfield.

The day's action is completed by a pair of English teams who excelled in Europe but have been inconsistent back home – Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds kick off the day's action with a trip to Galatasaray, who they lost 1-0 to during the league phase, while Spurs take a break from the relegation race in the Premier League with a visit to Atletico Madrid.

Champions League TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern