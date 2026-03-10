Champions League scores: Live updates with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham all in action

Live scores
- Atalanta 0, Bayern Munich 3
- Atletico Madrid 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Newcastle United 0, Barcelona 0
Completed
- Galatasaray 1, Liverpool 0
The UEFA Champions League knockouts kick into high gear on Tuesday as round of 16 action begins, this week's first leg matches offering a batch of teams a chance to prove their worth as title contenders.
Four teams who earned direct passageway to the round of 16 return to play after an extended break from Champions League action, the group headlined by Bayern Munich, one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Bayern take on the last remaining Italian team in Atalanta, who turned around a 2-0 deficit in the first leg of the knockout phase playoffs and went on to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on aggregate.
Barcelona, meanwhile, continue the chase for their first Champions League title in a decade with a trip to Newcastle United, who have struggled in domestic play, but cruised through the knockout phase playoffs with a lopsided aggregate win over Qarabag. This tie will serve as a rematch of a league phase fixture in Newcastle, with Barcelona winning 2-1 thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford and a strong display from Pedri in midfield.
The day's action is completed by a pair of English teams who excelled in Europe but have been inconsistent back home – Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds kick off the day's action with a trip to Galatasaray, who they lost 1-0 to during the league phase, while Spurs take a break from the relegation race in the Premier League with a visit to Atletico Madrid.
All times U.S./Eastern
Completed
Second half action has resumed across Europe but at this point, all eyes are on Tottenham Hotspur as they navigate a Champions League tie that has spiraled out of control already. Igor Tudor goes to the bench at halftime to bring on ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher and forward Dominic Solanke, the pair coming on for forwards Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel. I guess we'll see how this goes...
...And exhale. That was a busy start to the late slate of games in the Champions League (and a lot of action for one live-blogger to take in, for the record) but things tapered off as the half progressed. Make no mistake, though -- the story of the day so far is Tottenham Hotspur's first half collapse, leaving many to wonder how exactly they got to this sorry state. More after the break.
26' The action won't stop at the Metropolitano Stadium but this time, it's Tottenham Hotspur who actually have something to celebrate. Richarlison comes up a nice pass through traffic inside the penalty area and Pedro Porro manages to control the ball and slot it into the back of the net. It's going to be one heck of an uphill battle for them but it's at least a method to stop the bleeding for now.
22' When it rains, it pours. Igor Tudor's goalkeeper change has not updated the pace of the match all that much as Atletico Madrid bag a fourth. Guglielmo Vicario makes a save on a freekick but the ball is straight back into play and Robin Le Normand has an easy finish from there.
25' Bayern Munich go from a 1-0 lead to a 3-0 lead in no time, with Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise scoring within minutes of each other to add to their tally against Atalanta. With Olise around, it's no wonder Bayern won't be missing Harry Kane much today.
17' Igor Tudor's big deciison to start Antonin Kinsky over Guglielmo Vicario has lasted just 17 minutes, and that feels like the lowest of lows for Tottenham Hotspur this season. You feel bad for Kinsky, who may have made his mistakes but was perhaps put in a terrible position by Tudor, whose Spurs team have now conceded 12 goals in four games (and this one's still got plenty of time left on the clock). It forces the question: What was the purpose of hiring Tudor in the first place if this is the best he can do?
16' As if it couldn't be bad enough for Tottenham Hotspur, now it's Julian Alvarez's turn to embarrass Spurs' defense. It's a shocking display from Antonin Kinsky in his first Champions League start.
14' Things are collapsing once again for Tottenham Hotspur, Micky van de Ven and the ball is at Antoine Griezmann's feet and from there, it's an easy finish for Antoine Griezmann. Orlando City can wait.
12' It always seems to come down to set pieces these days, doesn't it? Bayern Munich have an early lead at Atalanta thanks to an attempt from Josip Stanisic, who is making sure Harry Kane's absence isn't felt too much so far in Bergamo.
6' First goal of the late slate goes Atletico Madrid's way, with Marcos Llorente putting his side up 1-0 over Tottenham Hotspur. Not a great start for the visiting coach Igor Tudor, who bet big that a goalkeeper change and a three back would help them snap the losing streak.
In principle, you'd make Barcelona pretty heavy favorites against an opponent in Newcastle's position, but there is that high line factor and how it was brutally exposed by Chelsea back in November. When Hansi Flick's side win it back, they are a real threat but Newcastle are pretty good at making sure that does not happen. Their Premier League opponents win back possession in the attacking half at a below league-average rate.
The Magpies should also be quite well-placed to attack the space Barcelona vacate with their press. Only Bournemouth play with a higher direct speed in the Premier League this season, and Newcastle rank third behind Manchester City and Liverpool at metres advanced per attacking sequence. When you have Sandro Tonali, Malick Thiaw and even a ball-carrying dynamo like Joelinton in your team, you should be able to get upfield quickly. That is to say nothing of the fact that if Anthony(s) Gordon and Elanga time their runs right to beat the offside trap, there's no catching them.
There was a goal disallowed for both Galatasaray and Liverpool, each of whom took 10-plus shots and generated upwards of one expected goal but in the end, the Turkish side collect a 1-0 win that matches the result they registered against the Reds during the league phase. It's another notable loss for Liverpool in a season full of them, defined by yet another underwhelming performance, but there's hope for Arne Slot's side -- a one goal deficit is a very fragile one, especially for a Galatasaray team that has a poor away record in Europe.
Barcelona's high-profile trio of Lamine Yamal, Rahphina and Robert Lewandowski all find their way into the lineup at Newcastle United, while the hosts will count on the likes of William Osula and Anthony Elanga to do some damage on the other end.
Here's a look at the lineups.
Newcastle United starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga, William Osula, Harvey Barnes
Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Marc Bernal, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Rober Lewandowski
Harry Kane traveled to Bergamo but will start Bayern Munich's match at Atalanta on the bench after missing Friday's 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach while dealing with a calf injury. Nicolas Jackson will start instead at the top of Bayern's attack, while Bayern will also miss Manuel Neuer with a calf injury of his own.
Yunus Musah, a World Cup hopeful like Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso, also starts on the bench for Atalanta.
Here's a look at both teams' lineups.
Atalanta starting XI: Marco Carnesecchi, Davide Zappacosta, Isak Hien, Sead Kolašinac, Lorenzo Bernasconi, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Nikola Krstovic, Nicola Zalewski, Scamacca
Bayern Munich starting XI: Jonas Urbig, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz, Nicolas Jackson
U.S. men's national team World Cup hopeful Johnny Cardoso starts again for Atletico Madrid, a few short weeks after scoring his first Champions League goal and with national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino in attendance. Antoine Griezmann also enters the lineup, a move to MLS waiting for now.
On the flip side, new Tottenham Hotspur coach Igor Tudor has made a big call -- longtime first-choice 'keeper Guglielmo Vicario is on the bench, with his understudy Antonin Kinsky starting instead. This is 22-year-old Kinsky's first Champions League start ever, though there is experience in front of him. Tudor is going with a back three, inserting Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso into the lineup.
Here's a look at both teams' lineups.
Atletico Madrid starting XI: Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman, Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann
Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Antonin Kinsky, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison, Mathys Tel
Benge has the technically correct answer of Barcelona, but while Tottenham have fallen into a relegation race in England, this is a true test of whether their European form can continue to transcend that of their Premier League form. Of course, there's a different manager at the helm now with Igor Tudor taking over for Thomas Frank, but that only adds to the strange allure as Tottenham, of all teams, could end Atletico's best chance in quite a while at making it to the Champions League final.
A big European night at one of Europe's finest grounds? A possible underdog story (or as much as is possible when the relative minnow has Premier League and Saudi money)? A truly fascinating clash of styles, embodied in Anthony Gordon trying to dart behind that Barcelona line? This game really does tick all the boxes you might have for a prime Champions League tie.
The only team that are at the level of Arsenal this season, Bayern Munich have a 11-point margin on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesligue, meaning they can now focus on the Champions League where they will meet Atalanta in the round of 16 and then potentially face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the quarterfinals. That's where we will find out more about their potential in Europe this year.
Read more from this week's edition of the Champions League power rankings here.
7' Liverpool may have adopted set pieces as an important avenue for scoring goals in 2026 but in Istanbul, they just got a taste of their own medicine. Victor Osimhen comes up with an important header and Mario Lemina finishes things off with a header of his own, all while a batch of Liverpool players are caught ball-watching. Galatasaray take a 1-0 lead just minutes into their first Champions League round of 16 game in 12 years.
The round of 16 begins in Istanbul, where Liverpool will play Galatasaray in a rematch of a league phase matchup that went in the Turkish side's favor. The Reds will be favored against Galatasaray, who are in the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in 12 years, but they are not at full strength. Goalkeeper Alisson did not make the trip after feeling discomfort after Monday's training session, which could make an already leaky defense more vulnerable against a team that boasts Victor Osimhen.
We'll have updates from the match as they come in, all while building up to the later slate.
The Champions League is back and better than ever as the eight-best teams in the league phase return to action after bypassing the knockout phase playoffs. A selection of exciting games await -- Bayern Munich and Barcelona hope to re-assert themselves as contenders to win the whole thing with matches against Atalanta and Newcastle United, respectively, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur hope to take a break from their less-than-ideal domestic campaigns when they take on Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid, respectively.
Follow along for coverage ahead of the late kickoffs, as well as updates once the action begins.