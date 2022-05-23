One of Liverpool's important cogs could be out for the Champions League final. While Mohamed Salah returned Sunday, scoring a goal in Liverpool's final Premier League match of the season, Thiago Alcantara was withdrawn at the half due to an Achilles injury. The injury isn't thought to be serious, but it could keep him out of the Champions League final against Real Madrid due to the short turnaround for Saturday's match.

Speaking after the match against Wolverhampton, manager Jurgen Klopp said, "It's not good but I can't say more. He was outside with the families and he had his little girl on his shoulders so he could walk, that's obviously a good sign but the rest we will see after tomorrow."

Thiago brings balance to the Liverpool midfield and missing him could be a big blow for Klopp's side. Even if Fabinho, another midfielder Liverpool have been missing through injury, makes it back, Thiago's absence would mean Jordan Henderson getting pushed forward into that role. Henderson can certainly manager there, and is obviously a major influence in midfield, but he doesn't have the pure range of creative skills Thiago does. And he certainly can't do this.

Thiago is just the latest in a relatively long line of players that Klopp and Liverpool fans will be awaiting updates on during the week. Those updates, have been more good than bad so far as the team is getting closer to full strength with Virgil van Dijk getting fit and ready to go as well as Salah returning to the lineup as well. If Fabinho makes it back that leaves only Thiago as a question mark. You'd obviously rather have no injuries, but at least for Liverpool their injured group is on the mend, and will hopefully be ready for Saturday.