Champions League: Liverpool's Wijnaldum scores two goals in 122 seconds to fuel Reds' crazy comeback vs. Barcelona

Coming into this second leg against Barcelona, Liverpool was down 3-0 in the aggregate. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were all missing, and the team looked dead in the water leading just 1-0 in the 54th minute. Enter Georginio Wijnaldum, the unlikeliest of heroes, who proceeded to score two goals in the 54th and 56th minutes to draw Liverpool even in the aggregate score at 3-3.

Divock Origi netted his second goal of the game when the Reds caught Barcelona off guard on a corner kick for the game-winner in the 79th minute.

The goals from Wijnaldum were shocking to say the least, and gave Liverpool new life. Before Twitter had time to react to the first goal, a second came along, and it erupted.

Wijnaldum's second goal and @LFCUSA's third brings the tie level 🔴 pic.twitter.com/votvb8CdQK — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019

Anfield is going CRAZY right now 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fvhEshm5Fu — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019

Uh oh 🤐 pic.twitter.com/KwRZhPrKWP — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019

People were in utter disbelief of the goal, as Barcelona continued to struggle against a stubborn Liverpool team.

LIVERPOOL RN pic.twitter.com/e1HipNJBfC — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 7, 2019

GG GIGI. WOWOWOWOWOWOWOW. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) May 7, 2019

The goals came fewer than 10 minutes after Jurgen Klopp brought Wijnaldum on in the 46th minute, something not lost on soccer fans.

Soooo that sub worked for Klopp and Liverpool. What a 2nd half start. — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) May 7, 2019

46': Georginio Wijnaldum comes on

54': Georginio Wijnaldum scores

56': Georginio Wijnaldum scores



Define 'super-sub'. pic.twitter.com/swUlXRsn9c — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 7, 2019

Of course, when something like this happens, you also have to look at the other side, and Lionel Messi does not seem happy with how things are unfolding.

Uh oh, Leo Messi currently has that "playing for Argentina" look of dissatisfaction on his face. #LIVFCB — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) May 7, 2019

Liverpool itself only needs one word.

It was a crazy match to say the least, and, thanks to Wijnaldum, Liverpool is heading to the June 1 final.