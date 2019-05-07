Champions League: Liverpool's Wijnaldum scores two goals in 122 seconds to fuel Reds' crazy comeback vs. Barcelona
Liverpool pulled off a shocking victory
Coming into this second leg against Barcelona, Liverpool was down 3-0 in the aggregate. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were all missing, and the team looked dead in the water leading just 1-0 in the 54th minute. Enter Georginio Wijnaldum, the unlikeliest of heroes, who proceeded to score two goals in the 54th and 56th minutes to draw Liverpool even in the aggregate score at 3-3.
Divock Origi netted his second goal of the game when the Reds caught Barcelona off guard on a corner kick for the game-winner in the 79th minute.
The goals from Wijnaldum were shocking to say the least, and gave Liverpool new life. Before Twitter had time to react to the first goal, a second came along, and it erupted.
People were in utter disbelief of the goal, as Barcelona continued to struggle against a stubborn Liverpool team.
The goals came fewer than 10 minutes after Jurgen Klopp brought Wijnaldum on in the 46th minute, something not lost on soccer fans.
Of course, when something like this happens, you also have to look at the other side, and Lionel Messi does not seem happy with how things are unfolding.
Liverpool itself only needs one word.
It was a crazy match to say the least, and, thanks to Wijnaldum, Liverpool is heading to the June 1 final.
