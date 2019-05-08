Champions League: Lucas Moura stoppage-time goal sends Tottenham to all-Premier League UCL final vs. Liverpool
Moura became the fifth player to score a hat trick in a Champions League semifinal
For the second time in as many days, we saw a three-goal lead blown in the second half of the Champions League semifinals. Tottenham trailed 3-0 on aggregate against Ajax going into the final 45 minutes, but Lucas Moura led an improbable comeback that sent the Spurs to their first Champions League final in club history. The 3-2 Spurs win left Ajax players stunned.
Moura scored the game-winning goal six minutes into stoppage time as Deli Alli slotted a ball just inside the 18-yard box and Lucas Moura finished the ball in the bottom right corner.
The goal made it the fifth time in Champions League history that a player scored a hat trick in the semifinals.
Moura scored his first two goals in less than a four minute span.
His first goal came as he made a great one-touch pass to Dele Alli from midfield. Alli raced toward goal and Moura followed the play forward. Alli made a cut to his left and Moura jumped in and took one touch through past two defenders before Andre Onana in the 55th minute.
In the 59th minute, Fernando Llorente missed a chance from the doorstep and the rebound fell to Moura. He made a couple of crafty touches before getting an open shot into the back of the net.
Tottenham will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid. You can stream the final via fuboTV (Try for free).
-
Spurs complete crazy comeback vs. Ajax
If you thought Tuesday was crazy in the Champions League...
-
Alex Morgan appears on SI Swimsuit cover
Morgan is poised to lead Team USA into a huge tournament in France
-
Ajax vs. Tottenham UCL preview
The Dutch side leads 1-0 after the first leg
-
Spurs vs. Ajax starting lineups
Meanwhile, Ajax has only made one change in the starting lineup
-
Coutinho set to leave Barca
The Brazilian star hasn't had the greatest of times at Barcelona
-
Ajax vs. Tottenham odds, picks, bets
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Wednesday's...