Champions League: Lucas Moura stoppage-time goal sends Tottenham to all-Premier League UCL final vs. Liverpool

For the second time in as many days, we saw a three-goal lead blown in the second half of the Champions League semifinals. Tottenham trailed 3-0 on aggregate against Ajax going into the final 45 minutes, but Lucas Moura led an improbable comeback that sent the Spurs to their first Champions League final in club history. The 3-2 Spurs win left Ajax players stunned.

I know I’m fairly new to soccer, but what’s all this I hear about it being a game of constant action? pic.twitter.com/2487cZf3nw — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) May 8, 2019

Moura scored the game-winning goal six minutes into stoppage time as Deli Alli slotted a ball just inside the 18-yard box and Lucas Moura finished the ball in the bottom right corner.

LUCAS MOURA FOR THE WIN WHAT A MATCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/vD3BsC3ylV — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

The goal made it the fifth time in Champions League history that a player scored a hat trick in the semifinals.

Moura scored his first two goals in less than a four minute span.

His first goal came as he made a great one-touch pass to Dele Alli from midfield. Alli raced toward goal and Moura followed the play forward. Alli made a cut to his left and Moura jumped in and took one touch through past two defenders before Andre Onana in the 55th minute.

Tottenham not dead YET 👀 Lucas Moura comes shooting out of a cannon to bring Spurs back within two



Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/UKoeKFUhm4 pic.twitter.com/yYrDNa23wc — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

In the 59th minute, Fernando Llorente missed a chance from the doorstep and the rebound fell to Moura. He made a couple of crafty touches before getting an open shot into the back of the net.

TOTTENHAM HAS A SECOND 👀👀👀



Watch live ➡️ https://t.co/UKoeKFUhm4 pic.twitter.com/mzaaOpVYyY — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

Tottenham will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid. You can stream the final via fuboTV (Try for free).