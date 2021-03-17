Luis Suarez may be ready to serve as a mentor for Joao Felix but he has challenged the young forward to learn for himself how to change games in Atletico Madrid's favor.

Felix became the fourth-most expensive player in history when Atletico Madrid paid $150 million to sign him in the summer of 2019, and since arriving in La Liga, he's shown plenty of indications that convinced the club to pay such a high price for a player with just 43 appearances for the Benfica first team.

In 32 games this season for Atletico, the 21-year-old has already bettered his scoring tally for last season with 10 goals from 32 games and has struck up an impressive tandem with Suarez. However, in recent weeks his form has been rather less convincing with his goal in a recent win over Villarreal just the second time he had found the net in his last 17 league games.

The same cannot be said of Suarez, who has found the net against Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao since the start of the month. The veteran Uruguayan has found the right club for him since leaving Barcelona with Atletico all the more effective an attacking force as his veteran nous fired them to the top of La Liga.

Manager Diego Simeone has confirmed that the strike tandem will both start up front against Chelsea in Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg (4 p.m. ET, Paramount+) as Los Rojiblancos bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge. It could prove to be an ideal stage for Felix to announce his worth and Suarez is in no doubt of the talent he will be lining up alongside.

"I think that he he is aware of the technical abilities he has and the capabilities he has to unbalance a match and be important for the team," Suarez told CBS Sports in an exclusive interview.

"He also knows that my role is to help the team and I will never tell Joao, or any other teammate, exactly what he has to do, because I think that he should realize that. If he asks me, for advice or something, perfect, no problem at all, I am open, but not to teach him everything.

"He has to learn that himself, he has to see the moments where, for example, [he should] make little moves ... he has a quality that is impressive, he is a player who is helping the club very much, and I think that he can give and he will give many more great joys. He has capability, he has quality.

"With respect to age, we joke with him too, about having homework from school, et cetera, if he has to take his cocoa, because he is younger, no? But he takes it all very well, he has fun with that and that generates a bond in which he also feels that he does not have to have a certain respect for me because I am 34, but rather that we can joke around with no problem."

Even at 34, Suarez is showing no signs of slowing down having been told at the end of last season that he was no longer required at Barcelona, the club where he scored 198 goals in 283 games, winning four La Liga titles, as many Copa del Reys and the 2015 Champions League. He has continued his scoring form in an Atletico Madrid shirt and he is second to former teammate Lionel Messi in the race to win Spain's Pichichi Trophy for La Liga's top scorer.

Suarez insists this season has not been a revenge mission, but he has certainly found a club that match his intensity and aggression -- a club that has developed a reputation for similar traits in Simeone's near 10-year reign.

Suarez says of his boss: "He is one of those managers who motivates you very much and who reach the players. There are different managers that when they mark you, you say to yourself, 'look at the way he is telling me, yes, if I get unmarked, I [will] get there and score a goal.' And with the other one you say, 'why should I get unmarked, the way he is telling me, he is telling me out of obligation.'

"At the time you are living a match, you are very moved, when it comes to giving you the message, not only to the starting players, but also the substitutes, so that everybody is competitive. That makes it so that the 22 or 23 players in the lineup can perform at their best.

"[Managers like Simeone] reach you, they give you messages in the right moment. It's not always the same message, but rather different in different moments that the club is living. Those are aspects that help a lot at a group level."