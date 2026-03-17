Champions League scores, live updates: Can Manchester City, Chelsea spring comebacks vs. Real Madrid, PSG

Champions League scores
- Sporting CP 4, Bodo/Glimt 0 (2H ET)
- Chelsea 0, PSG 1 (1H)
- Manchester City 0, Real Madrid 0 (1H)
- Arsenal 0, Bayer Leverkusen 0 (1H)
Half of the final eight teams in the Champions League will be decided on Tuesday as the round of 16 begins to wrap up. While Bodo/Glimt, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid all enter with three-goal leads in their fixtures, with all of them now flipping to become road teams in these matches, we could have a comeback on our hands. City will need to overcome Erling Haaland having zero shots in the first leg of play, but with the Etihad crowd on their side, there is a chance.
Arsenal were also among the English sides who failed to win in their first leg, travelling to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen, but Mikel Arteta's men will feel that they can turn this around with a return home as the match is level on aggregate. Without Reece James, Chelsea will be up against it hosting PSG, but that's a match where an early goal could change everything. Two goals is quite a manageable margin, while conceding a fourth will make it tough to come back from, and that's the balance that Tuesday's fixtures will be taking into account.
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Welp, Chelsea will now need four goals to force extra time after his strong showing in the first leg, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia keeps it going, finding the net within the first seven minutes of play.
We may have another period of extra time to go in Portugal but the other three matches are also kicking off now as teams have seen the blueprint for three goal comebacks.
Sporting are keeping the momentum going as they have yet another goal. This one is a sweet strike from Maxi Araujo who has been everywhere from left back in this match.
After ending regulation level on aggregate, Sporting and Bodo/Glimt will play 30 more minutes of soccer with penalties to come if it's still level after.
Bodo are hanging on in the rain, but at the moment, we're destined for extra time in Portugal after Sporting's valiant comeback.
There was never a doubt with Suarez up to take, and he wouldn't miss. Sporting are going to keep the pressure up, and they're now only seven shots off the most shots in a Champions League match this season with 31, putting 11 of those on target.
After a VAR check, it's a handball for Bodo/Glimt, and Sporting have a chance to draw level with 12 minutes left. Oh no, Bodo.
Chelsea hold it against Qarabag, but with 16 minutes remaining, Sporting have taken 26 shots. Given that they need at least another goal, it's on to see if they can push to best that mark.
Pedro Goncalves has been eveywhere and Luis Suarez sets him up on the break to draw within one goal. Now Bodo/Glimt have to hold out for 30 minutes, but the momentum is firmly on Sporting's side.
Another goal from Sporting will really make this a tense affair for the two teams. Bodo/Glimt have been one of the best stories of this competiton defying the odds to make the round of 16, but they'll have to survive more pressure in Portugal if their story is to continue.
Sporting CP have been the dominant side, pulling a goal back, so they now only trail by two goals on aggregate. If they're able to continue this dominance, Sporting will have every chance to emerge with a comeback, but Bodo/Glimt have bent but not broken in the first half of play.