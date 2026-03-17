Champions League scores, live updates: Can Manchester City, Chelsea spring comebacks vs. Real Madrid, PSG

Half of the final eight teams in the Champions League will be decided on Tuesday as the round of 16 begins to wrap up. While Bodo/Glimt, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid all enter with three-goal leads in their fixtures, with all of them now flipping to become road teams in these matches, we could have a comeback on our hands. City will need to overcome Erling Haaland having zero shots in the first leg of play, but with the Etihad crowd on their side, there is a chance.

Arsenal were also among the English sides who failed to win in their first leg, travelling to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen, but Mikel Arteta's men will feel that they can turn this around with a return home as the match is level on aggregate. Without Reece James, Chelsea will be up against it hosting PSG, but that's a match where an early goal could change everything. Two goals is quite a manageable margin, while conceding a fourth will make it tough to come back from, and that's the balance that Tuesday's fixtures will be taking into account.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from all the matches:

Champions League schedule

All times Eastern, all matches on Paramount+