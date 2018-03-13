Champions League: Manchester United vs. Sevilla and Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk score, highlights

Two more teams qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, and they are not exactly the two you probably thought would be there. While Roma got by Shakhtar Donetsk as expected, Manchester United crashed out of the cup after a shock home defeat against struggling Sevilla. Here's how it went down:

Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1 (2-1 on aggregate)

After a 0-0 first leg, it was always going to be a dangerous second leg for Manchester United. Vincenzo Montella's team hadn't been sharp as of late and has had massive struggles in front of goal. I guess they just needed Wissam Ben Yedder to play more.

The French striker came on as a substitute in the second half and scored two quick goals as Sevilla stunned the world and Old Trafford with a 2-1 victory.

The talented striker finished his first one superbly before getting help from David De Gea on the second, saving the day for the Spanish club when it felt like United would get a lone goal and move on.

Here's his first goal:

Super sub! Ben Yedder fires Sevilla ahead at Old Trafford just 2 minutes after coming on the field. pic.twitter.com/33wWm5jYik — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 13, 2018

And the second, which came off some sloppy play from David De Gea:

Unreal! Ben Yedder just beats De Gea for his 2nd goal in 6 minutes of being on the field. pic.twitter.com/JqaXSQPWR7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 13, 2018

United was awful all match long, struggling in the final third to even create chances, let alone finish them. A flurry of late opportunities saw United get one back through Romelu Lukaku, but that was it.

It's a massive blow to United's season, which sees them with no chance of winning the Premier League and now out of the Champions League. Questions will come up now as to whether Jose Mourinho is the man to lead this team in a tie it was expected to advance from with not much trouble.

And for Sevilla, they continue to dream.

Roma 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 (2-2 on aggregate, Roma through on away goals)

Roma's away goal in the first leg is the difference in the end as the team moved on past Shakhtar Donetsk. An Edin Dzeko goal gave Roma a 1-0 win in Wednesday's second leg, which came after Roma lost the first leg 2-1, allowing Roma to go through on away goals, 2-2.

The Italian club was the sharper team throughout but had to be in top form defensively to stop a few massive moments from the visitors.

Dzeko was able to get the breakthrough and return the advantage to the Italian club early in the second half with this finish:

GOAL! Edin Džeko scores a crucial goal for #Roma in #UCL. The timing of the run and the finish was top class! Dijamant.🇧🇦💎pic.twitter.com/1CMNbS5FzK — BIH SPORT LIVE (@BIHSPORTLIVE) March 13, 2018

Roma held on a few nervous late moments from the Ukrainian club to join the final eight.

Quarterfinalists so far

Roma and Sevilla join the following teams in the quarterfinals:

Juventus



Manchester City



Liverpool



Real Madrid



Two more will join on Wednesday to complete the field, as Bayern Munich goes to Besiktas with a 5-0 lead while Barcelona hosts Chelsea after their first leg finished 0-0.