The UEFA Champions League is back. After a five-month hiatus, the competition resumed play this week, and a new champion will be crowned on Aug. 23. There will be lots of Champions League action over the coming weeks, and it can all be streamed on CBS All Access. Ten teams remain in the competition and that number will be shaved to eight on Saturday as the final two round of 16 matchups wrap up. Bayern Munich will look to hold a three-goal lead against Chelsea and Barcelona will try to turnaround a shaky season against Napoli. You can find the full Champions League bracket here.

Did you miss any of the knockout round action on CBS All Access? Don't worry. Full match replays are available of each game from the UCL restart. You can find out how to watch those match replays, as well as upcoming games, below.

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Upcoming matches

Round of 16 (second legs)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network (tied 1-1 through leg 1)

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Bayern leads 3-0 through leg 1)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, Aug. 14

Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday. Aug. 15

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

How do I get CBS All Access for free in August?

Don't worry. Signing up is simple! You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Or just click here if you want to go straight to the free one-month trial and input the proper information.

CBS All Access is now offering a one-month free trial promotion for new subscribers through mid-August, giving fans the ability to watch every match in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League August tournaments for free during their trial. CBS All Access will also be streaming the October launch of 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons and the upcoming NFL and SEC football seasons.

Where and how can I use CBS All Access?

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chrome, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

What else can I watch on CBS All Access?

The Twighlight Zone, Tooning Out The News, Star Trek Picard, The Good Fight, The Thomas John Experience and other CBS All Access Originals will be available at your disposal. In addition to sports content, CBS All Access just debuted Viacom content on the service, including popular series from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel and more. CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live are among the live TV channels available to stream with a subscription.

More questions about CBS All Access?

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.