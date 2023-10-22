Champions League play makes a comeback this week and offers opportunities for some of Europe's top teams to rebound from tough outings. That's the mission for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, who picked up dramatic losses on Matchda 2 and will aim to pick up some valuable points and keep their Champions League campaigns on track. The same is true for Napoli, who took the lead over Real Madrid but ended up losing to the Spanish side.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has a chance to continue his impressive start to life in Madrid while reigning champions Manchester City could make another statement about their rough patch being behind them when they take on Young Boys.

Here's what you need to know ahead of this week's matchups.

Storylines for Matchday 3

1. PSG eye redemption

Arguably the most stunning result of Matchday 2 was Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 loss at Newcastle United, where nearly everything went wrong for the French champions. They barely posed an attacking threat on that day, posting an expected goals tally of just 0.86 from 11 shots. Kylian Mbappe also had just one shot with an expected goals score of 0.02.

They will have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on AC Milan. It will not be an easy task for PSG -- Milan have been very consistent to start this season and are in the hunt for top spot in Serie A. The Italian side, though, have yet to bring that form to the Champions League and only have two points from two games.

Another thing in PSG's favor? Mbappe's less-than-ideal run of form might be behind him. He had a goal and an assist in the team's 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Saturday and is coming off a successful international break with France.

2. Bellingham's brilliance

No player has excelled the way Bellingham has this season, which has made just about every game he's played a must-watch. He's expected to dazzle again when Real Madrid travel to Braga as they aim to maintain top spot in Group C.

Bellingham now has 10 goals and four assists in 11 games this season and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, essentially working as a cheat code for a Real Madrid side that have been inconsistent at times. Their Champions League campaign has been a microcosm of their season thus far -- they struggled to beat both Union Berlin and Napoli, but Bellingham was there to turn things around and ensure they came out with the three points.

The matchup against Braga allows Real Madrid a chance to show that, as a whole, they can be as impressive as Bellingham is on his own. The team has momentum on their side and are unbeaten in their last five but will be eager to rebound after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sevilla in which they were outshot by the opposition.

3. Can United pick up points?

After a woeful start to the season, Manchester United are starting to pick up points in Premier League play and have won the last two games since their shocking 3-2 loss to Galatasaray. Their Champions League play, though, is still a reflection of their worst form -- they have zero points after two games and have conceded seven goals along the way.

They have a shot at redemption when they travel to Copenhagen and will likely plan to lean on the one thing that has gone their way in Europe this season -- their goalscoring form. United have scored five goals in two games and saw the promising partnership of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashofrd deliver the goods in the Galatasaray matchup.

United, though, seem to hit the reset button only to revert back to square one with a shocking performance, so the question is: Can they finally put that rough patch behind them? The answer to that question likely rests with an incredibly vulnerable defense, which has been hit by an injury crisis. Even on good days for United's attack, those defensive struggles have oftentimes crushed the team's hopes of earning points.