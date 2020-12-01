This midweek's Champions League excitement does not end on Tuesday with plenty of appetizing fixtures on the menu for Wednesday.

The one that immediately jumps out is the Group H late kick-off between Manchester United and last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain, with the French giants three points behind the Premier League outfit and level on points with RB Leipzig.

The Germans are in early action away at Istanbul Basaksehir and wins for PSG and Leipzig could set the group up for a dramatic final day with all three sides on nine points and United travelling to Germany and PSG hosting the Turkish side.

If that is not enough for you, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio are fighting it out for top spot in Group F with Club Brugge most likely to parachute into the Europa League.

Chelsea, Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus are already through, so it is simply a question of deciding who tops Groups E and G with Krasnodar, Rennes Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros all battling for two spots in the Europa League latter stages.

GROUP H: United vs. PSG could shape group destiny

Most eyes will be on Group H at some point on Wednesday evening with the situation finely poised as Leipzig go to Istanbul needing a win after their narrow loss away at PSG last week and the Ligue 1 outfit in Manchester requiring a win to ensure that they remain masters of their own destiny.

Should the Germans and the Parisiens both mange to win, they would join United on nine points for the final round of fixtures with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men travelling to Leipzig and Basaksehir visiting Paris.

A United win would see them through, and a draw would depend on how Leipzig got on in Turkey in the earlier match.

Having suffered a heavy loss at Old Trafford and losing to PSG on head-to-head record via away goals, Julian Nagelsmann's men arguably need to win both of their remaining games to be sure that they will advance to the latter stages.

Although things might not be settled by the close of play this week, it would set up a spectacular finale to one of the most talented groups of this season's edition.

GROUP F: Between Dortmund and Lazio for top spot

Things are a bit clearer in Group F with Dortmund at an advantage playing at home as they seek top spot ahead of opponents Lazio.

With the Italians four points ahead of Club Brugge in third, a draw would be sufficient to keep them on course for the knockout rounds.

The Belgians are the most likely to claim the Europa League berth but a Brugge win coupled with a Lazio defeat would set up an interesting battle to second spot on the final day.

Zenit would need to beat Brugge and probably Dortmund too to snatch third spot after a disappointing campaign so far -- possible if the Russians manage to win this week and then come up against a rotated German side assured of top spot.

GROUP G: Kiev and Ferencvaros searching for Europa League access

With Barcelona and Juventus both through and Kiev scrapping with Ferencvaros for third, the only thing left to play for in Group G may well go to the final week when both qualified sides clash and the two Eastern European teams meet with a Europa League spot on the line.

Those games should solve the questions of who finishes top and who goes to the Europa League although a surprise result or two on Wednesday could change the balance of power heading into matchday six as this week it's all about the Davids vs. the likely heavily rotated Goliaths.

GROUP E: Europa League showdown between Krasnodar and Rennes

Sevilla's encounter with Chelsea will likely decide the outcome of top spot in Group E with Krasnodar against Rennes a showdown for the Europa League berth.

The French and Russian sides have lost form dramatically since they started their Champions League runs and both sides might actually benefit from an early exit -- even if it means a disappointing maiden Champions League outing that will further damage their countries' flagging coefficient rankings.