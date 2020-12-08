Wednesday's matchday six fixtures will bring the 2020-21 Champions League group stage to a close and it appears set to go out with a bang. Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg are all at risk of dropping into the Europa League -- or worse.

Group B is potentially spectacular with Inter hosting Shakhtar Donetsk and Real at home to Borussia Monchengladbach with all four playing for their European futures as any combination of results could see the Spanish or Italian giants dumped out -- possibly both.

Group D is deceptive as Liverpool are already through but Ajax's clash with Atalanta in Amsterdam has the makings of a ferocious battle between two of the most attractive playing styles on the continent.

In Group A, Atletico go to Austria needing to at least draw with Salzburg to advance at the expense of Jesse Marsch's men, but Lokomotiv Moscow are still in with a shout of at least Europa League qualification as they travel to face Bayern Munich.

It promises to be an exciting finale.

GROUP B: Real and Inter at risk

Despite three groups having plenty in play on Wednesday, the stakes are clearly highest in Group B where giants Real and Inter will start their matches as the two bottom sides.

Real will be at home to leaders Monchengladbach knowing that a win will overtake the Germans while Inter will host Shakhtar targeting a victory that would pull them level with Monchengladbach's tally entering the day.

Anything less will not do for either the Serie A or La Liga outfits as that would maintain the group's status quo as the reverse fixtures also finished as draws.

Under pressure to win, Real and Inter will have to take the game to their capable opponents and that should make for unmissable viewing as both Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte's jobs could be on the line.

If Tuesday's Group H was exciting with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig all on nine points at the start of play, Wednesday's Group B has the potential to at least rival if not outdo it in terms of drama.

Real and Inter crashing out of Europe altogether at this early stage is unthinkable, Monchengladbach have won many admirers for their approach and Shakhtar are a lasting presence on the continental stage.

Something has to give.

GROUP D: Europa League for Atalanta or Ajax

Liverpool travel to Denmark to take on Midtjylland with no great motivation as they know that they have already topped Group D and as great as a win would be for the Danes it will not prolong their Champions League adventure or even take them into the Europa League.

Instead, Wednesday in Group D is all about Ajax's meeting with Atalanta in the Netherlands, with one going to the knockout phase and the other parachuting into the Europa League latter stages.

The Italians are at an advantage with a one-point lead that makes a draw enough for them at Johan Cruyff Arena while the hosts know that only a win will do after their unlucky loss away at Liverpool last time out.

Atalanta's exciting debut last season has continued this campaign with a win at Anfield their latest exploit of note while the Dutch side ran Jurgen Klopp's men close both times.

If this one plays out as expected, it will be a wild 90 minutes

GROUP A: Salzburg shootout with Atletico

After their superb 3-1 win away at Lokomotiv last week, Salzburg have given themselves a shot at the latter stages at home to Atletico.

The Spaniards have toiled in Group A with one win, three draws and a defeat from their five games and it leaves them vulnerable in Austria.

Atleti's only win this group stage came against Salzburg in Madrid and they will need to repeat that trick -- or at least draw -- to avoid dropping into the Europa League at the last minute.

Marsch's troops have to win to be sure that Loko cannot overtake them with an improbable win over Bayern in Munich, so this one should be an enthralling watch.

GROUP C: Marseille or Olympiacos for Europa League

It is less exciting in Group C with City and Porto already through, so it is up to Marseille and Olympiacos to fight it out for the Europa League berth.

The French side are in Manchester and the Greeks are home to the Portuguese who drew 0-0 with Pep Guardiola's men last week.

With OM no longer on their epic losing run and City distracted by their slow Premier League start, this could be a great chance for Andre Villas-Boas' men to sneak third place -- if their result betters that of Olympiacos.