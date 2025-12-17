The 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League league phase will reach its dramatic conclusion on Wednesday as all 18 teams will compete in nine simultaneous fixtures to settle the final standings. The first-ever league phase of the competition has delivered plenty of dramatic moments and rang in the new era with excitement for future iterations. Only 10 teams secured a spot in the next rounds, but there are still scenarios at play. Matchday 6 promises plenty of high stakes with four direct quarterfinal spots and two knockout phase playoff berths still undecided.

Champions League giants OL Lyonnes and FC Barcelona are among the 10 teams who clinched a spot in the next round, alongside current title-holders Arsenal. Now it's about final positioning and any advantages that come with it. Up for grabs remain two spots, with Atletico Madrid and OH Leuven currently in those spots:

Here's how to watch the final matchday and what to know:

Matchday 6 schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 17

All times Eastern

Juventus vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

PSG vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

Roma vs. St. Polten, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Bayern vs. Valerenga, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

FC Twente vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

OH Leuven vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Paris FC vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Lyonnes vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Wolfsburg vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

Standings

Top four advance to quarterfinals, and spots 5-12 enter the knockout phase playoffs.

1. Barcelona, 13 points (+15 GD)

2. Lyon, 13 points (+9 GD)

3. Chelsea, 11 points (+16 GD)

4. Juventus, 10 points (+6 GD)

5. Real Madrid, 10 points, (+6 GD)

6. Bayern Munich, 10 points, (-2 GD)

7. Wolfsburg, 9 points (+4 GD)

8. Arsenal, 9 points (+2 GD)

9. Man United, 9 points (-3 GD)

10. Paris FC, 8 points (-1 GD)

11. Atletico Madrid, 7 points, (+8 GD)

12. OH Leuven, 6 points (-2 GD)

13. Valerenga, 4 points (-2 GD)

14. Twente, 2 points (-6 GD)

15. Benfica, 1 point (-7 GD)

16. PSG, 1 point (-8 GD)

17. Roma, 1 point (-15 GD)

18. St. Polten, 1 point (-20 GD)

Who will be the top four?

The most sought after prize on Wednesday will be a top-four finish. A direct bye to the quarterfinal bypasses the knockout phase playoffs entirely, and if you're a Champions League contender, the most coveted spot at the moment. Not a single one of the quarterfinal spots has been locked down, adding to the high stakes to round out the league phase.

FC Barcelona are on top of the league phase table, with OL Lyonnes just behind them in second place. Both are level on total points, with goal differential the divider between them, and each are in the best position to advance as quarterfinalists.

Beyond the top two teams, it's a multi-club affair for the remaining two quarterfinal slots. Chelsea FC, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, and Arsenal each have opportunities to qualify for the quarterfinal round.

Must-win scenarios

Further down the table means a fight for survival. Teams who clinch 11th and 12th place spots will get the honor of advancing into the knockout phase. There are three teams that face potentially must-win scenarios on the final matchday, and perhaps with the right combo of luck and results elsewhere, a few teams could make some Champions League memories.

Atletico Madrid are in 11th on the table and have the most comfortable position heading into matchday 6 but face the toughest task if they're to advance into the knockout phase playoff. They'll go up against OL Lyonnes, the winningest Champions League team of all time, and could make a bit of history if they do the impossible. A point could be just enough to seal a place in the next round, but a loss opens the door to others.

Debutants OH Leuven are in 12th place, and the Belgians are the underdogs of the tournament. They're also up against a big challenge as they take on reigning title winners Arsenal. Valerenga are in 13th place, and the Norwegians are clinging to hope as they go away to Bayern Munich and need other results to go their way.

What's next?

After the table is finalized with all 12 teams in place, there will be a knockout phase draw to determine the next chapter of the tournament. The draw will take place on Thursday, Dec. 18, as the competition prepares to close out the calendar year.

The knockout phase for the 2025-26 season begins in February (11-12, 18-19), and quarterfinals in March (24-25) and April (1-2). Following the semifinals in late April and early May, the final two teams will compete for the ultimate title in Oslo, Norway, on May 23 2026 at Ullevaal Stadion.