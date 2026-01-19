It's getting real as we prepare for Matchday 7 in Champions League play. With only two matchdays remaining in the league phase, there's still much to be decided. Only five teams have booked their places in the knockout stage, and no teams have clinched places in the top eight of the league phase, although that could change depending on how the dust settles at the end of the matchday.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will be debuting new managers in the Champions League, as quite a lot has changed since matchday six ended back in December. Both clubs have a shot at finishing in the top eight of the league phase, which would mean a direct spot in the round of 16, but there's plenty that needs to happen ahead of that.

Here's what you need to know ahead of a busy Champions League week.

How to watch

Paramount+ will have every minute of the Champions League action on Matchday 5, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have supplemental coverage. The broadcast begins with the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, while CBS Sports Golazo Network will also preview the early games on Tuesday, while Paramount+ will have the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show exclusively on Wednesday. Post-match coverage consists of the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, while coverage concludes with new editions of The Champions Club and Scoreline.

Matchday 7 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Storylines for Matchday 7

Which Manchester City will appear?: Just when it seemed like the addition of Antonine Semenyo was turning around fortunes at Manchester City, they'll now need to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Manchester United in the Manchester derby during a trip to the Arctic Circle. Facing Bodo/Glimt, Pep Guardiola's side will be favored for a good reason, but with City failing to beat teams such as Brighton and Sunderland in league play, anything could happen. City have now failed to pick up a win in four consecutive Premier League games, while star striker Erling Haaland has only scored once in his last seven appearances in all competitions.

CBS Sports

When City have struggled to figure out who their secondary option is in attack after the Norwegian, this spell of not scoring has been detrimental, with the defense also suffering injuries. Marc Guehi's arrival is imminent and will help with improving the defnese but he won't be ready by this game as City's form will be something to watch.

Can Liverpool stop the slide?: The list of struggling Premier League sides is quite a long one, and pressure is rising on Arne Slot at Anfield. Florian Wirtz has been in the process of turning his season around in the turn of the new year, but it hasn't been enough for the Reds to improve their own form as they prepare for a tough away trip to face Marseille after drawing with a Burnley side who are bound for the Championship. With only one win in their last five matches in all competitions, it's hard to have confidence that Liverpool will go away to France and leave with a victory. Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi is familiar with the Premier League from his time at Brighton, and with the French side only in 16th in the table, they can't feel comfortable with their place, as a few bad results could see them miss the knockout stage altogether. When both teams need a win, and each has their flaws in European play, it's a time where stars will need to step up and make things happen.

Inter and Arsenal meet for must-see television: We could be in for a preview of the Champions League final. Inter have finished as runners-up in two of the last three Champions League finals, and Cristian Chivu has them on track to make another deep run in this competition. Meanwhile, Arsenal are marching toward a Premier League title and are still chasing the first Champions League title in their rich club history. Their defensive dominance has translated to European play, but matches like this one, facing Inter, are what will show if Mikel Arteta's side can rise to the occasion and better their semifinal appearance from last season. Both teams are currently in the top six of the league phase table, with Arsenal leading the pack, only allowing one goal in the Champions League, while Inter are sixth, allowing four goals. It could be hard for anyone to hit the back of the net, but sometimes when teams meet in matches of this magnitude, they can open up.