Champions League: Mohamed Salah scores goal from ridiculously tight angle in Liverpool vs. Salzburg match

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah got the start as expected for the Reds on Tuesday in the crucial Champions League encounter at Red Bull Salzburg, and he delivered in a major way.

After a rough start and with his team needing a result, the Egyptian star missed four golden chances to put his team up from inside the box, but his accuracy was way off. Two of those four chances saw him unmarked. In the second half, he finished his most difficult attempt with a marvelous bit of skill. Just moments after Naby Keita put the Reds up 1-0, Salah made it 2-0 by cutting around the goalkeeper and finishing from as tight of an angle as you could imagine. The ball nearly hit both posts, yet it somehow found its way in. Take a look at this:

How in the world did he do that? Give him 10 more chances to do the same, and maybe he finishes one or two of those. The success rate of a shot like that is usually quite low, especially with the ball spinning away from goal. You have about a one-foot area to aim for that ball to have any chance of going in, but with the tremendous spin he does it.

That may be the goal that cements Liverpool's spot in the round of 16, but at the least it's one of his very best goals in any competition as he continues just defy all odds and drop jaws.