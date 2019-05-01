Champions League: Multiple Liverpool fans arrested for throwing objects at police in Barcelona ahead of UCL semifinal

Just because Wednesday's Champions League semifinal between Barcelona and Liverpool is one of the most highly anticipated matches in recent memory doesn't mean fans are excused from causing mayhem.

A day after an estimated 5,000 Liverpool fans flooded Barcelona and at least six were arrested for various incidents around the city, Liverpool itself has called out the rowdy fans, announcing through a statement that it is working with local police and Spanish authorities to stop "totally unacceptable" behavior that "will not be tolerated."

On Tuesday night, the Barcelona Urban Guard detained six people for throwing objects at police trying to calm down a rowdy crowd. Earlier in the day at Plaça Reial, a popular Gothic Quarter square, social media videos showed fans shoving two different people, including an elderly tourist, into a fountain at the square.

At a nearby hotel, two employees were reportedly assaulted and required medical attention, while two others suffered additional injuries because of fan-led fights. The Urban Guard reportedly confiscated more than 3,000 cans being sold by street vendors.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore first addressed the actions via Twitter on Tuesday with the following statement: "We proudly sing that we've conquered all of Europe. But let's treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC. By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let's visit here with grace and humility."

According to ESPN, there will be increased policing in Barcelona throughout Wednesday as a result of Tuesday's offenses.