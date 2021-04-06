Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Arena.

The German and European champions confirmed the 25-year-old's absence on Tuesday after PSG's Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi had already been ruled out for the same reason.

Bayern will now have to do without Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski after the Poland international was injured on recent international duty and Marc Roca while Les Parisiens are also without Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa through injury.

Gnabry and Lewandowski's absence opens the door to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's potential involvement for Hansi Flick's men against his former club.

While Verratti and Florenzi stand a chance of being ready in time for next week's return leg, the Germany international is already a doubt as French legal COVID-19 protocol requires a seven-day isolation period that would only finish hours before next Tuesday's clash at Parc des Princes.

Positive COVID-19 tests are rife in European soccer at present after explosions within the international squads of Italy and Turkey among others during the most recent international break.