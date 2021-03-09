Paris Saint-Germain will be without Neymar for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Barcelona after the Brazil international failed to recover from a left adductor injury in time to feature.

Neymar, 29, will have missed both legs against his former club after picking up the injury in domestic cup action away at SM Caen back in February but the $264 million man is closing on a return to the pitch in the near future.

"Neymar Jr returned to partial training with the squad last week and will continue to work back to fitness individually," read an official PSG medical update on the Brazilian superstar. "A new assessment will be made in the coming days."

PSG lead Barca 4-1 from the first leg at Camp Nou after a Kylian Mbappe hat trick and a Moise Kean goal, but the Italy international is out as he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and Juan Bernat remains in the rehabilitation phase after his injury.

If Mauricio Pochettino's men confirm their safe passage past Barca, they will have reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season after three years of back-to-back round of 16 exits that included the infamous Remontada in Catalonia, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

As reported by CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, PSG remain close to extending Neymar's contract beyond its current 2022 end and the Ligue 1 giants are working hard to sign first leg hero Mbappe to improved terms as well.