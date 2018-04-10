Champions League odds, fixtures 2018: Manchester City vs. Liverpool picks from proven model

Soccer fans get a Tuesday treat when Liverpool travels to face Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at 2:45 p.m. ET. Manchester City is 1.5-goal favorite, unchanged from the opening line. City is -230 on the money line, meaning you would have to wager $230 to win $100. The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is three.

Before you bet on this domestic battle, you need to see what renowned British soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

Sumpter's Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

Now, he has set his sights on Tuesday's Champions League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool and his picks are in.

Sumpter knows Manchester City has a tough hill to climb if it wants to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League 2018.

Manchester City was defeated 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield and is coming off a poor performance against archrival Manchester United over the weekend. However, despite losing its past two matches, Pep Guardiola's side has scored three or more goals in over half of its 23 home games this season.

And the Sky Blues will be confident entering this match having thrashed Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League in September.

But just because Manchester City's offense has been explosive this season doesn't mean it can cover the 1.5-goal spread.

Liverpool has scored at least two goals in 11 of its past 15 away matches in all competitions.

