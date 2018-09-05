Champions League odds, lines: Surprising picks and predictions from same model that dominated World Cup

We're less than a month away from the start of the 2018-19 Champions League group stage. The group stage will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 18, with a plethora of mouthwatering matchups, including PSG vs. Liverpool and Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid (8-1) will be looking for its fourth consecutive title, but it's Manchester City that enters this competition as the favorite at 9-2 Champions League odds.

Before you make your Champions League picks, you need to see who European football expert David Sumpter is picking. Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model absolutely crushed the 2018 World Cup. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Earlier in the group stage, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who followed it was way, way up.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing odds to win the 2019 Champions League title, Sumpter has revealed who he's backing and fading this season. He has also identified a massive long shot that would carry a handsome payout. He's only sharing his picks over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: Sumpter is all over Barcelona at 6-1.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are set to play in one of the toughest groups of the tournament. Despite being in what many may consider the "group of death," Sumpter believes Messi and co. have a real shot at lifting the Champions League trophy in Madrid for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

"Barcelona remains excellent and are also playing with a style which can suit Champions League progress," Sumpter told SportsLine. "They no longer depend on possession to get results, but can counter quickly against the European giants."

What other futures tickets is Sumpter holding? Which massive long shot can go all the way? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see all of Professor Sumpter's futures bets and analysis for the 2018-19 Champions League, all from a European football expert whose model returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds and crushed World Cup.