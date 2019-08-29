Champions League odds: Manchester City the favorite; Barcelona, Liverpool close behind following group draw

With the Champions League draw taking place on Thursday, who are the odds-on favorites to win the competition come next May? The odds are out from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook with Manchester City the favorite to win the final on May 30 in Istanbul. Barcelona and reigning champ Liverpool are both up there, while Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have the same odds as Real Madrid, surprisingly.

Here's a look at the post-draw odds, and if you want to see who could be a Cinderella this season, click here.

Champions League title odds

Manchester City: 7/2

Barcelona:4/1

Liverpool: 6/1

Real Madrid: 9/1

Juventus: 9/1

PSG: 10/1

Bayern Munich: 12/1

Atletico Madrid: 20/1

Tottenham: 25/1

Dortmund: 30/1

Napoli: 30/1

Chelsea: 30/1

Inter Milan: 50/1

Ajax: 60/1

RB Leipzig: 60/1

Lyon: 80/1

Valencia: 100/1

Benfica: 100/1

Zenit: 150/1

Leverkusen: 150/1

Atalanta: 150/1

Shakhtar: 200/1

Galatasaray: 250/1

Olympiacos: 250/1

Salzburg: 250/1

Lille: 250/1

Dinamo Zagreb: 300/1

Zlavia Prague: 500/1

Lokomotiv Moscow: 1000/1

Genk: 1000/1

Club Brugge: 1000/1

Red Star Belgrade: 1000/1

Interesting to see Tottenham 25/1 after making the final last year, and Spurs could be a great value at that spot with the summer signings the team made, especially Tanguy Ndombele. Though the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen's contract could be their downfall if he forces a move. It's likely that the winner will come from the first eight teams or so, but there is value in other and low risk in teams like Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Inter Milan.

Real Madrid has the fourth-best odds when the Spanish team isn't even top two in Spain, let alone Europe. Juventus at 9/1 is an interesting one because the Italian side is among the top four contenders in the entire competition and could be great value there.

Ajax is another team to watch at 60/1, with oddsmakers surely taking into the account the departures of stars Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus.