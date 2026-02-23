The second leg of the 2025-26 playoff round in the UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday, Feb. 24 with Atletico Madrid facing Club Brugge, Newcastle taking on Qarabag, Bayer Leverkusen hosting Olympiacos and Inter Milan taking on Bodo/Glimt. Atleti and Club Brugge drew 3-3 in the first leg, so this second leg will be a winner-take-all affair. Newcastle has a 6-1 edge on Qarabag, while Leverkusen holds a 2-0 lead on Olympiacos. Bodo/Glimt stunned Inter Milan 3-1 in the first leg, meaning the Serie A giants will need a big home win to advance to the Round of 16.

Action begins at 12:45 p.m. ET with Atletico Madrid battling Club Brugge.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League matches.

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals

These teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Belgium last week. Atlético Madrid were 2-0 up at half-time, but Club Brugge produced a stirring second-half display. They ended up having 17 shots on goal and 10 on target, so they'll be disappointed that they failed to win the game. The second leg should be another entertaining affair. Atlético Madrid beat Espanyol 4-2 on Saturday, so they've now scored 11 goals and conceded eight times in their last four games. Meanwhile, Club Brugge battled to a 2-1 victory over Oud-Heverlee Leuven at the weekend. Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals has paid off in their last three games, and it should land again when they face Atlético Madrid.

Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals

Inter Milan are 3-1 down on aggregate after suffering a damaging defeat to Bodø/Glimt in Norway last week. The Nerazzurri will need to take risks as they bid to overturn that two-goal deficit in the second leg on Tuesday. Lautaro Martínez may miss this game due to injury, but Inter still have a great deal of firepower in their ranks. Marcus Thuram and Pio Esposito should cause plenty of problems for Bodø/Glimt's defenders. However, Bodø/Glimt will be dangerous on the counterattack. They've been on fire in the Champions League, beating Man City 3-1, Atlético Madrid 2-1 and Inter Milan 3-1 in their last three games. The Norwegian season has already concluded, so the players will be fresh for this game as they've had all week to rest. They look capable of scoring at the San Siro, so both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals is appealing once again.

Bayer Leverkusen money line vs. Olympiacos

Bayer Leverkusen outclassed Olympiacos when the teams met in Greece last week. Two goals from Patrik Schick earned them a 2-0 away win, so they now have a decisive advantage in this two-legged clash. If they win, draw, or lose by a single goal in the second leg, they will qualify for the Round of 16.

However, it would be risky to simply sit back, soak up pressure and aim for a draw. Bayer Leverkusen should go for the jugular on Tuesday, and they have enough quality to beat Olympiacos in front of their home fans. The Greek champions beat struggling Panetolikos on Saturday, but that was their first win in four games. They could be a little low on confidence after losing to Leverkusen last week, so the odds on a home win look appealing.