The Champions League round of 16 is halfway over, and with favorites like Arsenal failing to win their first legs, there is plenty of work to do next week when the second legs of each match take place, live on Paramount+. Who has reasons to be concerned, and who will feel good about their standing? Five teams have leads of three goals or more after the first legs of their matches, but much is still to be decided.

Let's take a look at who should be panicking ahead of the second legs of UCL play:

Sporting Club Portugal (0)

Outlook: Through Luis Suarez -- no, not that one -- all things have been possible for Sporting CP, but the frozen turf in Norway has been the great equalizer. While they'll return home for the second leg, defeating Bodo after going behind has been a tall task for anyone in Champions League play.

Panic level: 8/10

Bodo/Glimt (3)

Outlook: Playing a team closer to their stature, it was reasonable to wonder if some of the Bodo/Glimt magic would wear off. After going ahead 2-0 in the first half of play, it was clear that it wouldn't be a concern as the Norwegian side employed the same focus that they've been using to topple European powerhouses left and right. Now they just need to hold serve in the second leg.

Panic level: 1/10

Chelsea (2)

What seemed like a well-fought draw in Paris quickly turned into madness after Chelsea got front row tickets to the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia show. On the plus side, they've proven that they can score on PSG's defense, but trailing by three goals after the first leg of play, Chelsea can't get back into this if they allow more goals. The defense must tighten up.

Panic level: 7/10

Paris Saint-Germain (5)

A half of soccer can make a massive difference, as despite PSG's dominance in the first half, they turned it around in the second half to run up the score. The combination of Ousmane Dembele and Kvaratskhelia are unstoppable, and while they have genuine defensive concerns, Chelsea aren't strong enough from top to bottom to make them pay.

Panic level: 3/10

Manchester City (0)

No shots for Erling Haaland, no party. I don't know how to wrap my head around the egg that City laid in the first leg. Their defense failing to contain Madrid's attack is one thing, but Antoine Semenyo being the only attacking player who was ready for the occasion is a major concern. While they'll return home in the second leg, after allowing a hat trick to Federico Valverde, how do City bounce back?

Panic level: 8/10

Real Madrid (3)

Even a missed penalty from Vinicius Junior wasn't enough to slow Real Madrid down as Valverde had the game of his life. But while the goals are good, keeping a clean sheet against City is even better to see. Los Blancos have struggled to keep bottom-half LaLiga sides from scoring, and with this being their best chance at a trophy this season, we're seeing that the true Real Madrid are still in there somewhere.

Panic level: 2/10

Arsenal (1)

Almost everything that could go wrong in the first leg travelling away to face Bayer Leverkusen did, and the Gunners were still able to leave with a draw. Returning home for the second leg, they'll still feel confident to take care of business to move to the next round.

Panic level: 3/10

Bayer Leverkusen (1)

One reckless challenge from Malik Tillman was enough to undo an entire match of good defensive work, but the concern is that Leverkusen couldn't make much happen with their attack facing Arsenal. They have a game plan that can work at the Emirates, but after being close to perfect in the first leg, can Leverkusen do it again?

Panic level: 5/10

Barcelona (1)

A late penalty changes everything. Barcelona were close to leaving St. James' Park with a loss in the first leg, but now they'll feel that they can use the Camp Nou to their advantage to overtake the Premier League side. Given their attacking options, there's no reason to believe that they can't do it either.

Panic level: 2/10

Newcastle United (1)

Like Leverkusen, an excellent game plan was tossed down the drain with a late penalty. Anthony Gordon being available for the second leg of action would go a long way to giving the Magpies hope to advance, but after already squandering the home leg of action, it brings in concerns and additional pressure.

Panic level: 7/10

Tottenham (2)

It's impressive that Tottenham only trail by three goals when Atletico could've been ahead by more than five after the first half of play. That's the only silver lining for Igor Tudor's team, when it's fair to question if he'll still be coaching them at this time next week. The vibes are bad at Tottenham, and while they're panicking about quite a lot, the panic around relegation is higher than that surrounding the Champions League.

Panic level: 9/10

Atletico Madrid (5)

The only reason for concern here is that Madrid are going away from home, and that they didn't score more goals in the first leg. Tottenham's attack caused a few issues in the first leg of play, but Atleti scored at will and will likely continue to do so.

Panic level: 3/10

Liverpool (0)

Outlook: It wasn't a fun trip to Rams Park for the Reds, but that has been the case for anyone who has travelled to face Galatasaray in Turkiye. Returning home, that's where Arne Slot's team can get the job done as long as they keep their cool.

Panic level: 4/10

Galatasaray (1)

Outlook: Galatasaray did everything right except when it came to finding the second goal. They've consistently struggled on the road in Champions League play, and Anfield won't be an easy environment to play in. Victor Osimhen will give the Turkish side a chance, but they'll have wanted a larger advantage.

Panic level: 7/10

Bayern Munich (6)

Outlook: The German side scored six goals, with Harry Kane not seeing the pitch. If that doesn't put into perspective how much of a machine Bayern have been, I don't know what will. This team just keeps moving forward and returning home to Germany, they should be able to avoid losing by five even with more rotation.

Panic level: 0/10

Atalanta (1)

Outlook: It'd be incredible for Atalanta to find a way back, but it's also unrealistic to expect it. If they were facing another team, maybe it'd be possible, but not against Bayern Munich. The German giants have proven to be best in class, and it's time to start planning for life after the Champions League.

Panic level: 10/10