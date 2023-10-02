The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League rolls on on Tuesday, and by the end of Wednesday, all 32 teams will have be a third of the way through their group stage schedule. This week there's a great slate of matches in store. On Tuesday there's the struggling Napoli heading to Real Madrid, Arsenal heading to France to take on Lens and Inter looking to recover from and opening match draw against Real Sociedad against the always tough Benfica.

Wednesday brings PSG in England as Newcastle host their first Europan match this century, after drawing at AC Milan in their first European match since the 1998-99 season. Elsewhere after their opening draw Milan are in Germany to face Borussia Dortmund and they're joined their by Manchester City who will be hosted by RB Leipzig.



Here are our predictions for each match and more:

UCL 2023-24 groups

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United , Copenhagen and Galatasaray .

Bayern Munich, , Copenhagen and . Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens. Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga and Union Berlin.

Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga and Union Berlin. Group D: Benfica , Inter, Red Bull Salzburg and Real Sociedad.

, Inter, and Real Sociedad. Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic.

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic. Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle United .

Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and . Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys .

Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and . Group H: Barcelona, Porto , Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp.

Matchday 2 TV schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 3 Time How to watch Union Berlin vs. Braga 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rea Sociedad 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ PSV vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Time How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network







Morning Footy UCL Matchday 2 -- Tuesday's picks

You know them, you love them, now you can see what they think will happen in every Champions League match all season long. And, of course, don't forget that Morning Footy is also now a podcast so you never have to miss an episode.



Susannah Collins Nico Cantor Charlie Davies



COP-BAY 1-3 1-3 0-3



MUN-GAL 1-2 1-1 2-2



LEN-ARS 0-3 1-4 1-2



PSV-SEV 1-1 2-2 1-2



UNB-BRA 1-1 1-0 1-2



NAP-RMA 1-2 2-1 1-2



RBS-SOC 0-2 1-2 1-1



INT-BEN 3-1 2-2 3-2





CBSSports.com writers Matchday 2 -- Tuesday's picks





James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio COP-BAY 0-3 0-4 0-3 1-3 0-2 MUN-GAL 2-1 1-1 2-1 1-0 3-1 LEN-ARS 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 1-2 PSV-SEV 1-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 1-1 UNB-BRA 1-1 2-2 1-2 1-2 2-1 NAP-RMA 1-2 2-1 1-1 0-1 2-2 RBS-SOC 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-2 INT-BEN 2-1 2-0 2-1 1-0 2-1

Napoli vs. Real Madrid

by Francesco Porzio

One matchup to watch: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia vs. Dani Carvajal – This is going to be a crucial matchup as Napoli's attacking play comes mostly from the left side with Kvaratskhelia. Napoli's performances depend a lot on him and this is likely to happen also against Real Madrid, with the Georgian talent who will be called to make the difference on the counterattacks.

Most likely to score a goal: Victor Osimhen: Despite what happened in the past week, when his agent claimed that the player is considering taking legal action against his club after a video posted on the club's official TikTok account, it seems that the chaos is now over after the player already scored two goals in the last two games against Udinese and Lecce.

Man of the Match pick: Jude Bellingham: Who else? The former Borussia Dortmund wonderkid has been outstanding in the first games of the season, including the last assist he provided on Saturday against Girona. He's leading his new club, with a self confidence that only few could expect when he arrived. We all knew his talent, but could be expect this kind of impact since the beginning?

Match prediction: Napoli 2, Real Madrid 2 – Of course, Real Madrid are expected to be the favorites before the game but Napoli improved a lot in the last two games and the stadium will also be a factor as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is one of the most difficult to play against. This is why I predict Napoli to draw at home on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs.Galatasaray

by Chuck Booth

One matchup to watch: Mauro Icardi vs. Raphael Varane: The Manchester United center back is finally back from injury recovery and will immediately be met with the challenge of tracking Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi. Someone who is still at the level to play in a top five league, but ended up in Turkey due to disappointing at PSG, Icardi has done nothing but score as the focal point of Galatasaray's attack. With injuries all around Manchester United's defense, a lot of pressure will be on Varane to keep things in check.

Most likely to score a goal: Marcus Rashford: In the midst of a cold streak, at home versus a team that United should defeat easily, this has to be a time for Rashford to find the back of the net. A player who has been hurt a bit by United's lack of wingers, Rashford can only be held off of the scoresheet for so long as he breaks his four match run without scoring a goal.

Man of the Match pick: Sofan Amrabat: It's early, but you're beginning to see why United were so stuck on being able to recruit Amrabat from Fiorentina. While he doesn't help a lot defensively, Amrabat is quite an upgrade on playing Mason Mount in deeper positions as Erik ten Hag look to transition the Christian Eriksen role to someone still in their prime. Careful with his decision making to keep possession ticking over, Amrabat will quickly become one of the most important cogs in this United midfield.

Match prediction: Manchester United 1, Galatasaray 1: United's defense will let them down again, allowing Icardi to sneak through for an equalizing goal. Despite having chances, the attack will also falter as depth concerns are growing by the week. Ten Hag's casting out of Jadon Sancho leaving United with a serious deficit of wingers leaves them without the ability to bring fresh legs off the bench that could've turned the tide in the match.

Morning Footy UCL Matchday 2 -- Wednesday's picks



Susannah Collins Nico Cantor Charlie Davies



ATM-FEY 2-1 2-2 2-1



CEL-LAZ 1-1 1-2 1-3



DOR-MIL 2-2 1-2 0-1



NEW-PSG 2-2 1-2 1-1



RSB-YBS 2-0 2-0 1-1



RBL-MCY 1-4 2-1 1-2



ROA-SHA 1-1 1-2 0-1



POR-FCB 1-3 1-3 1-2





CBSSports.com writers Matchday 2 -- Wednesday's picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio 2ATM-FEY 1-0 2-1 1-0 1-0 0-2 CEL-LAz 1-1 1-2 1-1 1-2 3-1 BVB-MIL 1-2 0-2 1-3 2-2 1-2 NEW-PSG 2-1 1-3 2-2 0-2 1-1 RSB-YBO 1-0 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 RBL-MCY 0-2 0-2 1-2 1-2 2-2 ROA-SHK 1-1 2-3 0-0 0-0 1-2 POR-FCB 1-3 1-3 1-2 0-1 2-1

Newcastle vs. PSG

by Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Bruno Guimaraes vs. Manuel Ugarte -- Two of South America's top midfield talents go up against each other in Europe. Both the Brazilian and the Uruguayan are backed up by hugely talented positional teammates. Both are very important to their respective teams and the battle for supremacy in the middle of the park will be hugely important in shaping how this one goes. Expect this one to be an enthralling watch with the winner between Guimaraes and Ugarte potentially finding themselves on the victorious side.

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe -- Considering his goalless outing over the weekend in a game he could have been rested for given his recent injury, the French superstar will want to make up for lost time. Mbappe's start to the season has been outrageously fast when you consider that he has missed a few games and Newcastle will have their hands full with PSG's all-French attacking lineup.

Man of the Match pick: Warren Zaire-Emery -- Rested over the weekend after a very good start to the season, the French sensation showed his impressive maturity in the opening win over Borussia Dortmund. Expect another composed display here with Zaire-Emery putting the underrated Ugarte in the shade as PSG flash their continental pedigree in a tricky matchup.

Match prediction: Newcastle 0-2 PSG -- This one will generate plenty of pregame chatter due to the fact that a Saudi-owned club is coming up against a Qatari-backed side. However, the Magpies are still getting used to being at this level and PSG are regulars when it comes to lookiing convincing in the group stages. Expect an uncharacteristically strong team display from Les Parisiens as Luis Enrique's vision takes further shape.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

by James Benge

One matchup to watch: Mohamed Simakan vs. Erling Haaland - Curious as it is to write the following clause, Craig Dawson offered something of a masterclass in how to defend world football's deadliest striker in Saturday's win for Wolves over City. The veteran center back stuck to Haaland almost ahead of any other defensive task, would Simakan or one of his fellow Leipzig defenders be willing to do the same even if it opens up space for others? It might be a gamble worth taking.

Most likely to score a goal: Haaland - It says everything about City's striker that it feels a little like he has gone off the boil in a season where he has eight goals in 10 games. So far this season he is averaging 0.79 non-penalty expected goals, some teams aren't hitting those numbers. Simakan could deliver a Dawson-esque game and still get undone by the one chance Haaland always gets.

Man of the Match pick: Julian Alvarez - Given the breach in the City side that Kevin De Bruyne's injury seemed to constitute, it has been remarkable to see how well Pep Guardiola's men have coped by simply plugging and playing Alvarez. The World Cup winner is not quite up to the levels of Europe's greatest playmaker but he is creating chances for himself and others, delivering in the clutch as he did in the opening group game against Crvena zvezda.

Match prediction: Leipzig 0, Man City 2 - The hosts have attacking weapons in abundance that might hurt plenty of good teams but even after their loss at the weekend, City still have the look of a defensive juggernaut who are only going to give up a handful of shots, few if any of which will constitute real openings. Unless Leipzig can profit from rare moments, this could be a customary win with relative comfort for the holders.