Champions League Matchday 6 is here, with all 32 teams in the tournament in action on Tuesday and Wednesday. For many of the teams, this last matchday of the group stage phase will be crucial for their future in the competition. Bayern Munich, Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Inter, Atletico de Madrid, Lazio, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, RB Leipzig and FC Barcelona, however have all already qualified for the Round of 16. Clubs such as AC Milan or Manchester United are facing the risk of missing the qualification.

Who will come away victorious across 16 games on Tuesday and Wednesday? Find out below with our UCL picks:

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 12 Time How to watch Lens vs. Sevilla 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network PSV vs. Arsenal 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League pre-game 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Salzburg vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Braga 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Inter vs. Real Sociedad 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Dec. 13 Time How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Antwerp vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Feyenoord 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Newcastle United vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network







CBSSports.com writers Matchday 6 -- Tuesday's picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry COP-GAL 1-3 2-1 1-3 1-2 1-1 MUN-BAY 0-1 1-0 0-2 0-2 1-3 LEN-SEV 1-2 1-1 2-2 1-1 2-1 PSV-ARS 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-2 1-2 NAP-BRA 2-0 2-1 2-0 1-2 2-0 UNB-RMA 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-3 INT-RSA 2-1 1-1 3-2 1-1 1-1 RBS-BEN 1-2 1-0 1-1 0-1 1-1

FC Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray



By Chuck Booth

One matchup to watch: Kerem Akturkoglu vs Rasmus Falk: We're quickly seeing that Galatasaray's attack is much more than just Mauro Icardi and some guys and Akturkoglu has been one of the most versatile cogs in that impressive group. He's as comfortable scoring winning goals as he is setting them up and has to be tracked at all times, which is where Falk has to keep his head on a swivel. Copenhagen's attack gets more credit than their defense does, but that doesn't mean that they can't defend, as shown by shutting out Bayern Munich in their last Champions League clash.

Most likely to score a goal: Mauro Icardi: It's still showtime for Galatasaray and Icardi who have shined in Champions League play so far. In a situation where the winner of this match will make the knockout stages of Champions League play, Galatasaray will leave everything possible on the pitch which is where Icardi's determination shines. He's not afraid to shoot from anywhere, which will lead to scoring a goal, possibly two.

Man of the Match pick: Kerem Aktukoglu: Each match for Galatasaray it has been a different member of the team stepping up. The first time around against Manchester United, it was the Icardi leading the show, but for the second it was Hakim Ziyech's free kicks that made the difference. But now look for Aktukoglu to boss the game from a central position. Grabbing an assist while scoring a goal of his own should be enough for man of the match honors.

Match prediction: Copenhagen 1, Galatasaray 2: While this is an even match due to it taking place in Copenhagen, Galatasaray's overall talent will prove to be too much in the long run as they score a late winner to complete an impressive run to the Champions League knockout stages.

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich

By Pardeep Cattry

One matchup to watch: Andre Onana vs. Harry Kane: Manchester United's defensive woes are not solely down to Onana, but the goalkeeper has single handedly been responsible for several goals his team has conceded during their Champions League campaign, including two in their Matchday 5 draw at Galatasaray. He will need to be in top form to ensure United have a chance at qualifying for the next round -- and to stave off Kane, who will be eager to impress in his first game in his home nation since leaving over the summer.

Most likely to score a goal: Rasmus Hojlund: Few things have gone right for United during this Champions League campaign, but Hojlund has done well in his first European outing for the club with five goals in five games. They will count on him on a day where they need the win, and lean on their ability to score past every defense they have faced so far this season in the Champions League.

Man of the Match pick: Harry Kane: To absolutely no one's surprise, Kane has slotted into Bayern's lineup perfectly and leads the team with 18 league goals and four goals in Europe this season. Should Thomas Tuchel opt for a first choice lineup on Tuesday, it's hard to see anyone but Kane leading the way for Bayern and helping them end their group stage campaign on a high.

Match prediction: Manchester United 1, Bayern Munich 3: Scoring is not something United struggle with, but their defense has routinely cost them during this Champions League campaign. Even though Bayern have already locked up top spot, they are likely eager to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to Frankfurt over the weekend and could do so at United's expense.

CBSSports.com writers Matchday 6 -- Wednesday's picks





James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry ATM-LAZ 2-0 1-0 1-1 3-1 2-0 CEL-FEY 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-2 1-2 DOR-PSG 2-2 1-2 0-2 2-1 1-2 NEW-ACM 1-2 2-0 2-2 1-1 0-0 RSB-MCY 1-2 1-3 0-2 1-3 0-3 RBL-YOB 1-0 3-0 3-1 3-1 2-0 POR-SHK 2-0 0-1 1-0 2-1 1-0 RYA-BAR 0-3 1-1 0-1 0-3 0-2

Dortmund vs. PSG



By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Mats Hummels vs. Randal Kolo Muani -- The veteran German defender was in inspired form last time out to help BVB to a 3-1 win away at Milan. The France international striker scored in the win over Nantes this past weekend and will return to familiar territory in Germany. With no Ousmane Dembele, Kolo Muani will be one of PSG's main attacking threats and he and his Parisien teammates know that they cannot afford to mess this one up. Expect the battle between these two to be fierce and Hummels' handling of Kolo Muani could dictate how Dortmund's defense ends up handling Kylian Mbappe.

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe -- This game feels made for the French superstar to step up produce a heroic contribution to not only advance PSG but to also secure top spot in Group F. Mbappe has not had his best group stage and the Ligue 1 giants have not been at their most convincing, but he was crucial to the point againKylian Mbappe -- Again, this one could be Mbappe's given the importance of the occasion and the need for PSG to produce a good away performance. Luis Enrique's star man is overdue a strong performance on the road in Europe and it could be the difference between a draw and a win which could decide top spot.

Man of the Match pick: Kylian Mbappe -- Again, this one could be Mbappe's given the importance of the occasion and the need for PSG to produce a good away performance. Luis Enrique's star man is overdue a strong performance on the road in Europe and it could be the difference between a draw and a win which could decide top spot.

Match prediction: Dortmund 1-2 PSG -- The French champions are up against it which is generally when they produce their best showings. Expect to see greater urgency and motivation which should result in PSG belatedly pushing for top spot in Group F ahead of Dortmund. Failure to do so could have disastrous consequences for PSG, including a drop down into the UEFA Europa League.

Newcastle vs. AC Milan



By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Kieran Trippier vs. Rafael Leao -- Newcastle have been conceding goals by the bucketload in recent days and that is in no small part down to the form, or lack thereof, of Trippier down the right. The veteran full back looks nothing less than exhausted as so many of his team mates pull up injured. Could there be a worse opponent to run into then Leao?

Most likely to score a goal: Alexander Isak -- Even in Newcastle's troubles, Isak has been getting in prime shooting positions. He may not get many efforts away but those he does are really tempting opportunities; it will take something special from Mike Maignan to quell him.

Man of the Match pick: Rafael Leao -- This is something of a gamble. After all the Portuguese forward has missed the last four games with a hamstring issue but the word in Milan is that he will have shaken that off in time to feature at St. James' Park, where he will be well placed to probe what is looking like a weak point in the Newcastle side.

Match prediction: Newcastle 1, Milan 2 -- This group has delivered drama to the last and the only thing I'm sure about is that this game will be no different. However those injuries may just tell for the Magpies in the closing stages, perhaps setting the stage for a late winner to give Milan hope of qualification.