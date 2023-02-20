UEFA Champions League round of 16 play rolls on as the remaining first legs will be played this week, highlighted by the rematch of last season's final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Red-hot Napoli will play as well, while Manchester City look to find their form when they travel to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday. As always, CBS Sports has you covered and you can watch the games either on CBS or Paramount+. Here's the broadcast schedule, picks for every match and more:

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli, 3 p.m., Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+



Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Inter vs. Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

Match picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio LIV-RM 1-2 1-2 1-1 1-1 1-1 FRT-NAP 0-2 1-3 1-1 0-3 0-3 RBL-MAN 0-1 1-2 0-2 1-2 0-2 INT-FCP 1-0 1-1 2-0 1-0 1-0

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

One matchup to watch: It may be the crushingly obvious one but there is a reason why all eyes will have to be on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Vinicius Junior. In the Champions League final the Liverpool right back took his eye off the ball at the back post and was punished in brutal fashion; in the preceding year's quarterfinals it was not his fault alone that Vinicius ripped a ramshackle backline to shreds but he was hardly blameless either. Alexander-Arnold continues to be a player of such attacking talents that he is worth the defensive limitations that he brings… but these are the games where that gets exposed.

Most likely to score a goal: It must be the big moment in the season because Karim Benzema is starting to round into form once more, albeit the two goals he had against Elche in midweek were both from the spot. The Frenchman is one of so many in a Madrid shirt who comes alive on the biggest stage, one senses he has been preserving his fitness for nights like this.

Man of the Match pick: Federico Valverde seems like just the player that can stand out in this contest. Liverpool's midfield is a little light on dynamism and verticality, just the qualities that the Uruguayan brings in abundance. Unless Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic can slow him down this could be a successful night for Valverde.

Match prediction: Liverpool are slowly improving whilst Real Madrid are not blowing anyone away either but the matchups here might just about suit them as the holders earn a 2-1 win on the road. -- James Benge

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

One matchup to watch: Randal Kolo Muani is in impressive form for Eintracht Frankfurt and his battle with Napoli defender Min Jae Kim has the makings of a fascinating matchup. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the undoubted star man for the Italians, but the assumption before this one might be that the Germans will not pose much of a goal threat -- wrong. Kolo Muani has 15 goals and 10 assists all told so far this season and an inability to muzzle him could cost Napoli in this first leg.

Most likely to score a goal: It is difficult to look past Victor Osimhen for this pick. The Nigeria international is on fire with 19 goals and three assists across all competitions. Curiously, though, only one of those has come in the Champions League so far. Kvaratskhelia has two goals and three assists so far in Europe and is another worthy candidate, but scoring in seven of his last eight outings makes Osimhen the favorite here.

Man of the Match pick: Kvaratskhelia will be keen to live up to the Kvaradona tag here, but that might have to wait for the second leg. The home crowd in Germany will be loud and unforgiving so expect the hosts to put up a determined display and to make things hard for Napoli. This one feels like it will be tight and it would not be a surprise if Kevin Trapp is kept busy and makes some key saves to keep Frankfurt in it.

Match prediction: Frankfurt are lurking in and around the Champions League places in the Bundesliga while Napoli are romping clear at the top of Serie A. Both will feel that they are capable of going through, but Luciano Spalletti's men are logically considered favorites given their strong form. Oliver Glasner's side will try to keep things tight, but the Italians could still nick it if the hosts are not careful. Frankfurt 1, Napoli 2. -- Jonathan Johnson

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

One matchup to watch: Erling Haaland vs. Josko Gvardiol. This is a match that will be defined by RB Leipzig's defense which starts and ends with Gvardiol's performances. The German club can't afford to commit too many players to stopping Haaland due to the danger that Jack Grealish, and other members of the City attack can tear them apart if they do leaving the talented Croatian to tangle with Haaland. Teams have had success sticking mobile center backs on Haaland in the past such as Manchester United shadowing him with Luke Shaw. If Gvardiol can win this battle, Leipzig's attack is strong enough to give City trouble.

Most likely to score a goal: Riyad Mahrez. After being rested in a disappointing draw versus Nottingham Forest, Champions League Mahrez will return to help lift Manchester City when they need him the most. Mahrez is off the pace of his seven Champions League goals last campaign but with two goals in six appearances so far this season, he has still been showing up when the team needs him. Add in that Mahrez has been one of City's most dangeous attackers as of late with three goals and three assists in his last five appearances.

Man of the Match pick: With City's defensive struggles, Rodri's consistency has been more important now than ever. Dropping to receive the ball between defenders, playing the team out of trouble, winning the ball back, and even popping up in the box to put the team ahead, Rodri does a bit of everything. For City to marshal Leipzig around during the match, he'll need to direct traffic during the match en route to man of the match honors.

Match prediction: Despite the strong performances from Leipzig as of late, they've struggled when faced with top opposition who they'll see welcoming City to their home stadium. RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 2 -- Chuck Booth

Inter vs. FC Porto

One matchup to watch: Joao Mario vs. Federico Dimarco - This matchup will definitely shape the whole match considering that Inter Milan really like to push on the left side when they attack and Federico Dimarco has been one of the best players so far after Ivan Perisic left the club last summer to join Tottenham. Joao Mario needs to be very careful when it comes to defending against the Inter player in the individual duel.

Most likely to score a goal: Lautaro Martinez. The Argentinian striker started off really well the year after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Lautaro scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, including that key goal against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou that led the Nerazzurri to eliminate the Spanish side in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League.

Man of the Match pick: Nicolò Barella. It has been a strange season up to now for the Italian player, who is one of the best Serie A midfielders around. Barella scored six goals so far, and played 29 games in all competitions with Inter this year and these are the kind of games where he can give his best.

Match prediction: Inter Milan are the favorites but we don't have to underestimate Porto that showed in the past Champions League's campaigns to be a very difficult side to beat in the knockout stage. Inter Milan 1, Porto 0. -- Francesco Porzio