The Champions League is back! After a longer-than-normal hiatus due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2023-23 UCL campaign rolls on with two more matchups on Wednesday after the knockout stage returned on Tuesday. Chelsea will look to right the ship and put their poor Premier League form behind them when they face Borussia Dortmund and Benfica will take on underdog Club Brugge. As always, you can watch the competition across CBS platforms with games airing on CBS and Paramount+.

Here's our predictions for each match and more:

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Club Brugge vs. Benfica , 3 p.m., Paramount+

vs. , 3 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

Match picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio MIL-TOT 1-1 1-2 2-1 1-2 1-1 PSG-MUN 0-1 1-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 BVB-CHE 2-1 3-2 1-1 2-2 2-1 BRU-BEN 0-2 0-1 1-1 0-1 0-2

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea



One matchup to watch: Jude Bellingham's drive and dynamism seems perfectly suited for a clash with a Chelsea midfield who might struggle to stay in the battle with the England international. So far we have seen Enzo Fernandez excel in games where his side are dictating the terms of engagement, how he will cope when there are top tier opposition midfielders driving at him remains unknown. -James Benge

Most likely to score a goal: In my bold predictions I make the case for why Chelsea might actually start scoring some goals, but that is perhaps best saved for columns that include the very necessary "bold" in front of "predictions." Playing in more of a wide berth, Karim Adeyemi has found form of late and has the pace to exploit Chelsea's defensive line. -James Benge

Man of the Match pick: If Chelsea do somehow come away from this game without having lost, one suspects that Thiago Silva will have been their star man but it feels rather more likely that this will be a statement win for Dortmund and one bright young thing in particular. Perhaps it is nothing more than the easy narrative but given his growth as his player, the attention that will be on him and how well suited his qualities are to Premier League opposition, does it not seem inevitable that Bellingham will shine the brightest? -James Benge

Match prediction: Neither of these teams have particularly set the world alight in the last few months, but Chelsea in particular seem to have uncovered a heady cocktail of underwhelming performances and horrendous luck. That might be enough to swing this tight contest to Borussia Dortmund, 2-1. -James Benge

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.







Club Brugge vs. Benfica

One matchup to watch: Goncalo Guedes and Goncalo Ramos vs. Simon Mignolet. Benfica will have chances all match due to Brugge's struggles as of late but Mignolet is a keeper that can stand on his head to save his defense. Forced into action early and often, if Mignolet can't keep the match close, Benfica could end this tie in leg one. -Charles Booth

Most likely to score a goal: Goals will be hard to come by in the match but singling out one person to find the back of the net, it's Joao Mario. He has been ever present this season and will continue to deliver in the match. Goncalo Guedes and Goncalo Ramos will take all of the attention as likely scorers but that only gives Mario more space to keep things going. -Charles Booth

Man of the Match pick: Joao Mario. While Befica's central forwards draw attention from the opposition, Mario is quietly having an excellent season on the wing in domestic play with 12 goals and four assists. Brugge has allowed teams to have their way out wide which plays to Mario's strength as the only thing that stops him from assisting a few goals will be strong saves from Simon Mingolet. Scoring Benfica's lone goal will be plenty to push Mario to man of the match honors. -Charles Booth

Match prediction: Even without Enzo Fernandez, Benfica are a strong side that will be tough to stop for a Club Brugge team that has struggled since the World Cup break. Brugge have only won one match in all competitions since things stopped for the World Cup as the return of Champions League play couldn't be returning at a worse time for the club. Benfica will manage this match to a 1-0 victory. -Charles Booth