The UEFA Champions League marches on on Wednesday as the round of 16 continues to wrap up. Some of Europe's top teams have already moved through to the next round of play as Bayern Munich overturned a first-leg deficit and PSG finished off Real Sociedad. Now two more of the tournaments favorites are in action.

The heavyweights taking the field already carry an advantage after winning their first leg ties. Reigning champions Manchester City, beat Copenhagen 3-1 last month with the biggest margin of victory in the round of 16 so far. While Real Madrid also have the upper hand over RB Leipzig.

All of those top teams are once again the favorites to win again this week, and the expert picks reflect just as much. Here's a look at how to catch the action, as well as predictions.

Don't miss all of the Champions League storylines, and as always you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.





Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Wednesday's Champions League picks



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Real Madrid vs. Leipzig 1-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 2-0 Man City vs. Copenhagen 3-0 4-1 4-0 3-1 3-0

Wednesday's Morning Footy picks



Susannah Fuller Nico Cantor Charlie Davies Alexis Guerrero Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 Man City vs. Copenhagen 4-1 2-0 3-0 4-0

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

By Chuck Booth

One matchup to watch: Antonio Rudiger vs. Benjamin Sesko – Rudiger is back and he looked quite vulnerable going up against Hugo Duro and Valencia during the weekend in an away match. While this will be back at home, RB Leipzig will bring strong forwards into the match. Lois Openda may attract the majority of attention alongside Xavi Simons but that just means that Sesko has more space to operate, which he has taken advantage of while growing into his own with the German side. Unlucky to score in the first leg, it will take a strong performance from Rudiger to keep Sesko contained.

Most likely to score a goal: Vinicius Junior - Who else but Vini Jr.? He has had an up and down season for Real Madrid but outside of Jude Bellingham, when Los Blancos need a goal, he's the most likely person to make a mark in an important moment. Dynamic on the wing, the Brazillian will have plenty of chances in the match and he'll get the job done while pushing Real Madrid on to the final eight.

Man of the Match pick: Jude Bellingham - Brahim Diaz was great in the first leg, scoring the only goal of the match but this is still Bellingham's world and we're just living in it. A do it all midfielder, the Englishman has been ever present since making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu and it was important that he got some minutes for match fitness under his belt before this important match. Bellingham won't find the back of the net in this one but that doesn't mean that he won't be influential throughout the tie.

Match prediction: Real Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 0 - Real Madrid should've allowed goals in the first match, but when faced with top opposition, the German side has struggled this season and it will only continue in Spain. It's an important experience for the growth of RB Leipzig, but this is a match that will end with Real Madrid advancing to the last eight yet again.

Man City vs. Copenhagen

By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Phil Foden vs. Kamil Diks – When Pep Guardiola labeled Foden the best player in the Premier League it did not feel like a reach. Certainly he is delivering at the highest level of his career so far, no mean feat considering the heights he has reached before his 24th birthday. Diks will do well to even slow Foden down.

Most likely to score a goal: Erling Haaland – Even when City's No.9 misses the easy chances, as he did when he tried to side-foot a chance he should have headed on Sunday, Haaland still finds his way to goals. Even in what has felt like a slightly stuttering return to the XI from injury he has scored nine goals in nine games. Admittedly five of them were against Luton Town but is that not a comparable opponent to Copenhagen?

Man of the Match pick: Kevin De Bruyne – It could be anyone in sky blue, really, but there is one player in particular whose recent baseline has been exceptional. De Bruyne had something of a quiet day against Manchester United on Sunday, a game in which he created six chances and registered five shots. If the mood takes him and if Guardiola picks him, De Bruyne could destroy Copenhagen.

Match prediction: Man City 3, Copenhagen 0 – This should be a straightforward night's work for the holders, who may well just get the job done in the first half and coast from there.