The Champions League field is almost set as the final round of qualifying his now halfway complete. While each tie has a home and an away leg, a few seem close to over after the first leg, especially Bodo/Glimt's after hanging five goals on Strum Graz on Wednesday. The impact of these ties can be felt as Rangers were booed after their loss to Club Brugge, while Pafos could be on the verge of history in making the Champions League for the first time ever.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache weren't able to take advantage of playing more than 19 minutes up a man against Benfica to take a lead in the home leg as the biggest tie from this final round of qualifying will be anyone's to win in the second leg in Portugal. Let's take a look at how things went down:

Champions League qualifying scores

Celtic 0, Kairat 0



0 Basel 1, Copenhagen 1

1, Copenhagen 1 Fenerbache 0, SL Benfica 0

0 Bodo/Glimt 5, Sturm Graz 0

Crvena zvezda 1, Pafos FC 2

Ferencvaros 1, Qarabag 3

1, 3 Rangers 1, Club Brugge 3

Bodo's big day

Outscoring the other three matches combined on Wednesday, Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt brought everything and then some, facing Strum Graz. Scoring three times in the first half, Bodo were able to dismantle a team that took part in the league phase of the UCL last season. Bodo impressed in the Europa League last season, making it to the knockout round of a European competition for the first time in their history, but their sights are set on more than just being happy with what they accomplished. With five different goal scorers, they showed that everyone in the squad can put the ball into the net, which could be showing the making of a team that people should be on the lookout for.

Can Mourinho return to the Champions League?

After taking part in the Europa League and falling in the round of 16 last season, Mourinho and Fenerbahce are only 90 minutes from a berth in the Champions League. They'll have wanted to have a lead going away to Portugal, but despite Florentino Luis' red card, Fener were unable to take advantage of the man advantage. Major additions such as Jhon Duran have been made to the squad, but when Mourinho is leading a side, expectations are high. The Turkish side didn't create many chances of note despite playing at home, and while the defense was strong, this isn't something that you'd want to go to penalties in the next meeting between them. With Yousssef En-Nesyri and Duran both leading the line, goals aren't supposed to be an issue for Fenerbahce, so it'd be a costly time for the attack to dry up if they can't get the job done in the second leg.

Rangers are booed off the pitch

In Scotland, Rangers have been far off the pace of their rivals Celtic, with them taking part in the Europa League last season while Celtic shined in Champions League play. Dropping the home leg of this playoff by two goals to Brugge may already end the UCL hopes of the Ibrox club. Manager Russell Martin has already called out the egos and mentality of players in his squad, and that hasn't raised their performances. Just take a look at the opening goal for Brugge:

By the end of the match, Rangers were being booed by their fans, who expected more from the club. Brugge are trying to make the league phase for the second consecutive season, and they're on the way there after this victory.

Pafos could make history

Champions League expansion has brought new debutants into the tournament, and another could be on the verge of making it. Cypriot club Pafos FC are on the verge of making the Champions League proper for the first time ever after defeating Crvena zvezda, who are UCL regulars, 2-1.

Pafos went away to face Crvena zvezda and kept things in control. They've been improving rapidly as the 2024-25 season was the first time ever that the club played European soccer, making it to the round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League. Being able to use that as a stepping stone for Champions League play is beyond impressive and could bring the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, which only seats 9,300, into the UCL mix. There's still much work to do, but after the investment in 2017 resulted in rebuilding the training center and appointing Juan Carlos Carcedo as manager, the fruits of their labors are showing.

Can Robbie Keane's team bounce back?

Despite going ahead 1-0 before halftime, Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros side will have much to do in their away trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag. A chance for Keane to manage in Champions League play for the first time is on the line, as since taking over Maccabi Tel Aviv, then moving to Hungary, Keane is gaining plenty of managerial experience. He's had well-organized sides, but making it to UCL and overturning this deficit could put Keane on the radar for bigger managerial roles down the line. With a decorated playing career, he's taking the hard road when it comes to management, but so far, it has been a successful one.