Champions League playoff action moves to the second leg for Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund, Juventus vs. Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco and Real Madrid vs. Benfica on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Dortmund holds a 2-0 edge over Atalanta, Real Madrid and PSG have one-goal leads over their respective opponents, and Galatasaray has a 5-2 advantage over Juventus heading into Wednesday's second legs. The winners on aggregate will advance to the Round of 16.

Kickoff for Wednesday's Champions League action begins with Atalanta vs. Dortmund at 12:45 p.m. ET. Soccer fans and bettors can catch all the action live on Paramount+. If you're looking to make wagers on Wednesday's UCL games, be sure to check out the latest predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is betting.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Wednesday's matches.

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

Under 2.5 goals (+110): 1 unit

This match is going to be extremely frustrating for Atalanta fans. Dortmund showed in the last leg, in which they won 2-0, how good they are at pressing for goals and how ironclad their defense is capable of being. Now that they are up two goals in the second leg, I expect Dortmund to lock this down, park the bus and do everything they can to stall this game out and grind it to a halt. Atalanta will be without one of their key players Charles de Ketelaere which is pivotal to their attack. I love betting on goals, but a weakened Atalanta attack partnered with a Dortmund side that doesn't need goals makes me think this one will be cagey.

Juventus vs. Galatasaray

Over 1.5 goals in first half (+110): 1 unit

Kenan Yildaz to record an assist (+200): 1 unit

The first leg of this match showed another disappointing performance for an Italian side. Juventus were outclassed through and through and they're now down three goals coming into the second leg. Juventus will be forced to press for multiple goals here, which will open them up to the deadly attack of Victor Osimhen, Noah Lang and Gabriel Sara. I believe Galatasaray will look to play this one a bit slower and defensive, knowing they have a three goal buffer, but I expect that to change if Juventus manage to score quickly in this one. Juventus have been poor as of late but they should go down swinging in this, giving us more goals from both ends.

PSG vs. Monaco

Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals (-120): 1 unit

I'm expecting more of the same in the second leg between these two fearsome Ligue 1 sides. PSG barely won out in the first leg by a score of 3-2, thanks to a bit of luck as Monaco received a red card. PSG remains one of the best home teams in Europe and will press for goals, and with Monaco being down a goal, they have no choice but to press. I expect Monaco to find a goal in this game, but being forced to play a high line, the pace of this amazing PSG side will surely help them find goals on the counter attack. We might not see five goals, but a 2-1 or 2-2 kind of scoreline is what I'm expecting between two electric offenses.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (-135): 1 unit

Real Madrid first half money line (-115): 1 unit

The first leg between these two sides received international attention, and it wasn't because Real Madrid won 1-0. There was an altercation during the match between Vini Jr and Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. The Benfica player was accused of insulting Vini Jr which resulted in a 10-minute match pause and as of Monday morning, resulted in Prestianni being banned from playing in the second leg. The Real Madrid squad has rallied around Vini Jr. , and even as they are up in aggregate, I expect them to make this match a statement match, where the players run up the score in what is sure to be an extremely physical and draining match.

