The road to the 2025-26 Champions League final, which will take place in Budapest on May 30, is now set, and the eight best European teams are back after the international break for the first leg of the quarterfinals. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are considered the favorites to win the tournament, but other big teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in contention for the trophy. The 2024 and 2025 Champions League finalists, Borussia Dortmund and Inter, were both eliminated in the playoffs, while some other surprises shocked the world ahead of the crucial phase of the competition.

The final eight have plenty of familiar faces, but the round looks a little different from what you might have predicted at the round of 16 or the playoff stage. Six teams from England entered the round of 16, but four of them were eliminated. And one of the two that remains, Liverpool, is faced with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain this round. Meanwhile, nary an Italian side is to be found. Atalanta were the only Serie A representative in the round of 16, and they were soundly trounced by Bayern Munich. Inter and Juventus both disappointed with shocking losses in the playoff round, where 24 teams were whittled down to 16.

Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings.

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