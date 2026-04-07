Champions League Power Rankings: Arsenal drop after shock FA Cup loss, while Barcelona surge into contention
The Champions League is back this week for the first legs of the quarter finals across Europe
The road to the 2025-26 Champions League final, which will take place in Budapest on May 30, is now set, and the eight best European teams are back after the international break for the first leg of the quarterfinals. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are considered the favorites to win the tournament, but other big teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in contention for the trophy. The 2024 and 2025 Champions League finalists, Borussia Dortmund and Inter, were both eliminated in the playoffs, while some other surprises shocked the world ahead of the crucial phase of the competition.
The final eight have plenty of familiar faces, but the round looks a little different from what you might have predicted at the round of 16 or the playoff stage. Six teams from England entered the round of 16, but four of them were eliminated. And one of the two that remains, Liverpool, is faced with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain this round. Meanwhile, nary an Italian side is to be found. Atalanta were the only Serie A representative in the round of 16, and they were soundly trounced by Bayern Munich. Inter and Juventus both disappointed with shocking losses in the playoff round, where 24 teams were whittled down to 16.
Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings.
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Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Bayern
|The German team should be the favorite to win the European tournament at this stage of the season. They have dominated the Bundesliga and they will meet Real Madrid in the two-legged quarterfinals. With 48 goals scored in 40 games so far in all competitions this season, Harry Kane is having one of his best years ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he'll lead England's attack under Thomas Tuchel.
|--
|2
Barcelona
|Keep an eye on Hansi Flick's side, as they appear to have rediscovered their best form at a crucial stage of the season. With Barcelona at the top again, their overall intensity has improved. At the same time, Lamine Yamal is performing at the peak of his abilities, adding creativity in the final third in attack, something that can determine their Champions League campaign ahead of the World Cup.
|1
|3
Arsenal
|They are showing their first real issues of the season. After losing the Carabao Cup against Manchester City, the Gunners were also eliminated by Southampton in the FA Cup's quarterfinals. With a nine-point margin on Manchester City (who have one game in hand), the quarterfinals against Sporting CP will tell us more about their European ambitions in the last stint of the season.
|1
|4
PSG
|They can potentially target another Champions League win even though they face Liverpool in the quarterfinals and then the winner of the tie between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Several key players in the team managed by Luis Enrique are in a strong run of form, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who continues to be a major attacking threat. However, Ousmane Dembele has yet to match the numbers he delivered last season, when he reached his peak and was also crowned as winner of the Ballon d'Or.
|--
|5
Real Madrid
|It wasn't a great weekend for Real Madrid and the manager Alvaro Arbeloa, as the Spanish superclub lost 2-1 against Mallorca and basically put an end to their dreams of winning the title, as Barcelona are now seven points ahead with eight games left before the end of the season. This is why they will put all their efforts into the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, but it won't be easy to compete against the best team in Europe.
|--
|6
Atletico Madrid
|The Spanish matchup against Barcelona will be exciting to watch, thanks to the fact the team coached by Diego Simeone is in good form. Antoine Griezmann will play his last weeks under the Argentinian coach before moving to Major League Soccer and Orlando City in the summer, but before that, he hopes to lift another trophy with the Colchoneros, as Atletico Madrid will also face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final.
|--
|7
Liverpool
|The Reds are one of the most disappointing sides of the season, especially after the summer transfer business that brought to the club players such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. Things haven't worked out as planned, and they are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and were also eliminated by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals, raising questions over the future of Arne Slot.
|--
|8
Sporting CP
|They are in strong form and have even managed to reduce the gap to FC Porto, but facing Arsenal in the quarterfinals could be too difficult a task.
|--
|9
Manchester City
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|10
Bodo/Glimt
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|11
Newcastle United
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|12
Chelsea
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|13
Tottenham Hotspur
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|14
Bayer Leverkusen
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|15
Atalanta
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|16
Galatasaray
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|17
Borussia Dortmund
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|18
Inter
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|19
Monaco
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|20
Qarabag
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|21
Juventus
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|22
Benfica
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|23
Club Brugge
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|24
Olympiakos Piraeus
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|25
Olympique Marseille
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|26
Ajax
|Eliminated in league phase
|1
|27
Napoli
|Eliminated in league phase
|7
|28
Athletic Club
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|29
Eintracht Frankfurt
|Eliminated in league phase
|1
|30
Pafos
|Eliminated in league phase
|4
|31
PSV
|Eliminated in league phase
|1
|32
Union Saint-Gilloise
|Eliminated in league phase
|3
|33
FC Copenhagen
|Eliminated in league phase
|2
|34
Villarreal
|Eliminated in league phase
|2
|35
Slavia Praha
|Eliminated in league phase
|6
|36
Kairat Almaty
|Eliminated in league phase
|3