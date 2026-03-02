The road to the 2025-26 Champions League final, which will take place in Budapest on May 30, is now set, and the 16 best European teams will face each other in the knockout stages starting on March 10 across Europe. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are still considered the leading candidates to win the tournament, but other big teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City are also in contention for the trophy. The 2024 and 2025 Champions League finalists, Borussia Dortmund and Inter, were both eliminated in the playoffs, while some other surprises shocked the world ahead of the crucial phase of the competition. Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings:

1. Arsenal (--)

We need to start with the team that is having the best season across Europe. Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League standings and won all eight of their league phase matches. They need to be considered as the leading favorite in both tournaments. Mikel Arteta's side had a positive draw and will meet Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, and then the winner of the tie between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting CP. If nothing surprising happens, we can consider them likely semifinalists already.

2. Bayern Munich (--)

The German giants are dominating the Bundesliga and have an 11-point gap on Borussia Dortmund after winning 3-2 in Der Klassiker over the weekend. This is why they can now focus on the Champions League and will meet Atalanta in the Round of 16, after the side coached by Raffaele Palladino knocked out the same Borussia Dortmund. Things will get more complicated in the quarterfinals as Bayern Munich or Atalanta will meet the winner of the tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

3. Barcelona (--)

The road to the final will be a bit more complicated for Hansi Flick's team. They are currently leading the standings in LaLiga. Barcelona will face Newcastle for a rematch of the league phase opening game back in September, and will potentially face Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals for what would be an exciting Spanish derby.

4. PSG (--)

PSG are finally back on the right track, but the side coached by Luis Enrique doesn't look as dominant as last season when they won the Treble and won 5-0 in the Champions League final against Inter in Munich. PSG are currently leading the French Ligue 1 standings and will face Chelsea in the Round of 16 for a rematch of the 2025 Club World Cup won by the English team. It will be an exciting one to watch.

5. Real Madrid (--)

The team that won the most Champions League trophies in history (15) need to be part of these rankings at the highest spots every season. The Blancos are fighting to win LaLiga, but will also meet Manchester City once again in the round of 16. The tie against the side coached by Pep Guardiola gave us some of the most memorable matches in the recent past, and we are expecting the same this year.

6. Manchester City (--)

Some ups and downs, but Manchester City are still one of the strongest teams in the competition. Even if this might become the last spell with Pep Guardiola in charge, as there is nothing defined about his future, the roster has the potential to win at least one major trophy this season.

7. Chelsea (+1)

The rematch of the 2025 Club World Cup final is among the most exciting games to watch in the Round of 16 as the side coached by Liam Rosenior is showing improvement under his management, while they are still in the race for a top-four spot in the Premier League. Their road to the final is not that easy, as they might face Liverpool in the quarterfinals and one between Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semifinals.

8. Liverpool (+1)

Very similar to Chelsea, but while the side coached by Rosenior has improved a lot recently, the season of the Premier League title holders had issues since it started. Maybe too many changes in the roster?

9. Atletico Madrid (+2)

Let's be honest, they got a lucky draw. They will meet Tottenham in the Round of 16, and I can't see them losing against the English team this season, and then against Barcelona or Newcastle they will have their chance to qualify for the semifinals.

10. Newcastle (+2)

To be fair, it will be challenging for them to beat Barcelona over two legs, and they will need a special performance in the first leg played at St. James Park on March 10 before going to face the Spanish giants at Spotify Camp Nou the week after.

11. Atalanta (+2)

After pulling off one of the most exciting comebacks of the season against Borussia Dortmund they were really unlucky in the draw, as they will meet Bayern Munich, one of the best European teams of the season, in the Round of 16. Extremely unlikely they can make it to the quarter finals.

12. Galatasaray (+2)

Not many predicted they were going to win against Juventus in the playoffs, but they will now have to repeat themselves against Liverpool over two legs. Even if playing the first leg at their home stadium can be challenging for any European team, the 3-2 defeat in the second leg against Juventus showed they are probably not ready to play these kinds of matches.

13. Sporting CP (+2)

What they are doing is impressive, because staying close to Porto isn't an easy job to do this season in Portugal, as the team coached by Francesco Farioli has won 21 games, drawn twice, and only lost once, while Sporting CP are sitting in second place, four points behind the leaders is still impressive. Facing Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16 can become a big chance.

14. Bayer Leverkusen (+3)

No disrespect to them, but taking on Arsenal is likely to be an incredibly tough, if not impossible, challenge.

15. Bodo/Glimt (+4)

Who would've believed they could beat Inter in the playoffs? I certainly didn't. After defeating Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league phase, they've now drawn Sporting CP in the Round of 16. Looking at it now, it doesn't seem impossible at all.

16. Tottenham (+2)

They should probably focus on avoiding relegation in the Premier League and not waste time on some extra matches in the coming weeks.

