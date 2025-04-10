The Champions League is halfway to the semifinals with Wednesday delivering wins for two of the competition's favorites, a status that was vindicated in style. Barcelona in particular can start planning for semifinals in Milan or Munich after a thumping 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, Robert Lewandowski netting twice against his former side.

In the French capital, two brilliant goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvarastkhelia and a late third by Nuno Mendes saw Paris Saint-Germain overturn Morgan Rogers' early strike, earning a 3-1 win that was more impressive on the pitch than it looks on paper. If there is still work to be done away to Aston Villa, Luis Enrique's men look more than capable of doing it.

On Tuesday, Arsenal took a stunning stride towards their first Champions League semifinal in 16 years, beating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Declan Rice's stunning brace of free kicks were worthy rivals to Doue and Kvaratskhelia for the week's best goal, Mikel Merino's to give Arsenal a three-goal cushion wasn't too shabby either.

Nor, it should be noted, was Lautaro Martinez's opener at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Muller canceled that out but Davide Fratessi struck to give Inter a vital 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on the road, propelling them up our rankings, which you can read in full below. As always, you can watch all the UCL action live on Paramount+.

UCL Power Rankings