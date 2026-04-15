1 Bayern The best team of the season, and they also showed it against Real Madrid despite conceding an early goal in the second leg. Same as Atletico Madrid but with different reasons, they can now focus fully on the European tournament as Vincent Kompany's side has the Bundesliga title secured thanks to a commanding 12-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. We can expect them to win both domestic titles and being the strongest candidate to lift the European tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when they won the Treble under Hansi Flick. --

2 Atletico Madrid After the second leg vs. Barca, Argentinian manager Diego Simeone said he feels there is "something magical" in the air this season for Atletico Madrid, and if he says this, we should believe him. They will have extra motivation to win the Champions League this season, as they have little chance of finishing higher than fourth in LaLiga. As a result, they're likely to focus all their efforts on the European campaign. This is clearly something to take into account, especially given how well they've been performing in Europe. Since the Argentinian took over in 2011, he's yet to win the Champions League with the Colchoneros, despite playing two finals in 2014 and 2016, both times losing to Real Madrid in Lisbon and in Milan. This might be their revenge. 3

3 PSG The 2024-25 Champions League winners are candidates to repeat but they will also face Bayern Munich in the semifinals, widely considered frontrunners for the final win of the cup. If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia performs as he did recently in both Ligue 1 and Champions League, they can be a threat even to a team like the one coached by Vincent Kompany, which doesn't seem to have any kind of weak point. --

4 Arsenal The English side were considered one of the most likely candidates to win the tournament this year but they don't look as strong as before. On top of that, they will also be racing with Manchester City to win what would be their first Premier League title in more than 20 years, bringing even more pressure on the team coached by Mikel Arteta. If they're forced to choose between the Premier League title and a European campaign, everything points to them prioritizing the league. They've led the English standings for most of the season, and that kind of consistency builds expectation. After already losing the Carabao Cup to Manchester City, missing the chance to secure the title would be a huge missed opportunity and the weight of that expectation could become a problem. 2

5 Barcelona This team has some real issues when it comes to the Champions League, as they also showed it last year when they were knocked out by Inter in the semifinals. The exciting 2-1 win at the Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid wasn't enough for Lamine Yamal and the team managed by Hansi Flick to clinch the top four. They will win LaLiga but they still have a lot to learn for the future. 1

6 Real Madrid They showed once again their value in the European competition this year. Despite a challenging season after the end of Carlo Ancelotti's management and the sacking of Xabi Alonso a few months after taking charge, Alvaro Arbeloa was able to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League before only losing to Bayern Munich, the best team of the tournament. The two legs played in the quarterfinals showed why this is always a difficult opponent to face in this competition. --

7 Sporting CP They were eliminated but they showed again that they are a solid team this season. Against Arsenal, arguably one of the best teams in the tournament, they only lost by one goal scored in the last minutes of the first leg played in Lisbon and then drew 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium. --

8 Liverpool Probably the most disappointing side of the tournament, especially because we were all expecting a lot from them after the 2025 summer transfer market. They were eliminated by PSG and that was not surprising at all to be honest. --

9 Manchester City Eliminated in round of 16. The first leg lost 3-0 against Real Madrid was a big shock and a reminder that we should never underestimate the Blancos even when they face Pep Guardiola. --

10 Bodo/Glimt Eliminated in round of 16. The real winners, in a sense, of this edition of the Champions League. Won against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league phase, knocked out Inter in the playoffs and only lost to Sporting CP in the round 16. Magical. --

11 Newcastle United Eliminated in round of 16. Losing 7-2 in the second leg against Barcelona away which was one of the biggest disappointments of the season, especially after a solid 1-1 at St. James' Park. --

12 Chelsea Eliminated in round of 16. The matchup against PSG highlighted why sacking Enzo Maresca in the middle of the season was a mistake. While it may prove to be the right decision in the long term, the short-term impact has yet to justify it. --

13 Tottenham Hotspur Eliminated in round of 16. When Tottenham were eliminated by Atletico Madrid, they still had Igor Tudor as their coach. Now they've got Roberto De Zerbi but there is still a chance they won't be playing Premier League soccer next season. --

14 Bayer Leverkusen Eliminated in round of 16. Even if they drew the first leg of the round of 16 played against Arsenal, they couldn't do much in the second leg in London. Fair result. --

15 Atalanta Eliminated in round of 16. The only Italian team to make the last 16 after Inter and Juventus were bounced in the playoffs. They couldn't do much against Bayern Munich, and conceding six goals in Bergamo was a night to forget. --

16 Galatasaray Eliminated in round of 16. There were probably too many expectations around them, especially after winning the first leg played in Istanbul against Liverpool. Few teams can rely on a striker of Victor Osimhen's caliber. --

17 Borussia Dortmund Eliminated in playoffs --

18 Inter Eliminated in playoffs --

19 Monaco Eliminated in playoffs --

20 Qarabag Eliminated in playoffs --

21 Juventus Eliminated in playoffs --

22 Benfica Eliminated in playoffs --

23 Club Brugge Eliminated in playoffs --

24 Olympiakos Piraeus Eliminated in playoffs --

25 Olympique Marseille Eliminated in league phase --

26 Ajax Eliminated in league phase --

27 Napoli Eliminated in league phase --

28 Athletic Club Eliminated in league phase --

29 Eintracht Frankfurt Eliminated in league phase --

30 Pafos Eliminated in league phase --

31 PSV Eliminated in league phase --

32 Union Saint-Gilloise Eliminated in league phase --

33 FC Copenhagen Eliminated in league phase --

34 Villarreal Eliminated in league phase --

35 Slavia Praha Eliminated in league phase --