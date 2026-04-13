Champions League Power Rankings: Bayern Munich have proven their ability, but can Real Madrid and Barca?
The Champions League is back this week for the second legs of the quarterfinals
The road to the 2025-26 Champions League final, which will take place in Budapest on May 30, is now set, and the eight best European teams are back for the second leg of the quarterfinals. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are considered the favorites to win the tournament, while other big teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona lost the first legs last week against the German giants and Atletico Madrid.
The final eight have plenty of familiar faces, but the round looks a little different from what you might have predicted at the round of 16 or the playoff stage. Six teams from England entered the round of 16, but four of them were eliminated. And one of the two that remains, Liverpool, is faced with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain this round. Meanwhile, nary an Italian side is to be found. Atalanta were the only Serie A representative in the round of 16, and they were soundly trounced by Bayern Munich. Inter and Juventus both disappointed with shocking losses in the playoff round, where 24 teams were whittled down to 16.
Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings.
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Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Bayern
|They are the clear favorites now after winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu, a challenging stadium when it comes to the Champions League. Vincent Kompany's side can now turn their full attention to European competition, with the Bundesliga title all but secured thanks to a commanding 12-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.
|--
|2
Arsenal
|They lost 2-1 at the Emirates against Bournemouth over the weekend, reducing their advantage on Manchester City to only six points, with one game in hand. Up next: A key week with two huge matches against Sporting CP and Manchester City.
|1
|3
PSG
|They are solid, they are full of talent and they are the title holders. There are a lot of reasons to think they can make it again. If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia performs as he's been doing recently, this team can hope to win another Champions League.
|1
|4
Barcelona
|What happened to Barcelona? The 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid highlighted how this team can still falter when it matters most, echoing last season's dramatic semifinal loss over two legs to Inter.
|2
|5
Atletico Madrid
|They played as we expected in the first leg against Barcelona and now they are in a good spot to land in the top four of the Champions League. Antoine Griezmann will play his last weeks under the Argentinian coach before moving to the MLS and Orlando City in the summer.
|1
|6
Real Madrid
|They might have lost their Champions League aura, as they lost 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich. We shouldn't expect a comeback in the second match in Germany but never say never when it comes to Real Madrid in the European tournament.
|1
|7
Sporting CP
|They are in a good form and they also showed it against Arsenal, only losing in the last minutes of the first leg. The comeback is not impossible, but not easy at all.
|1
|8
Liverpool
|The most disappointing team of the season. The big question now is whether Arne Slot will remain at the heart of this project, or if the club are already considering a change of management ahead of next season.
|1
|9
Manchester City
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|10
Bodo/Glimt
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|11
Newcastle United
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|12
Chelsea
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|13
Tottenham Hotspur
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|14
Bayer Leverkusen
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|15
Atalanta
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|16
Galatasaray
|Eliminated in round of 16
|--
|17
Borussia Dortmund
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|18
Inter
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|19
Monaco
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|20
Qarabag
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|21
Juventus
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|22
Benfica
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|23
Club Brugge
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|24
Olympiakos Piraeus
|Eliminated in playoffs
|--
|25
Olympique Marseille
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|26
Ajax
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|27
Napoli
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|28
Athletic Club
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|29
Eintracht Frankfurt
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|30
Pafos
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|31
PSV
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|32
Union Saint-Gilloise
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|33
FC Copenhagen
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|34
Villarreal
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|35
Slavia Praha
|Eliminated in league phase
|--
|36
Kairat Almaty
|Eliminated in league phase
|--