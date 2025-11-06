The dust has settled on another match day of Champions League soccer, and there's a new number one in the table, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich. Behind a brace from Luis Diaz, the Bavarians were able to withstand Diaz's red card and win 2-1 over Paris Saint-Germain. It's a significant victory as Bayern now have 16 wins from 16 matches between the league and UCL.

Their defensive improvement under Kompany has been something to watch, and Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. But even while defeating PSG, it was Kane's pressing and not his scoring that made the difference. If Bayern can win in different ways, they could be in line for their first Champions League title since the 2019-20 season.

Adding Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen has improved the defense in a big way, and the attack has multiple match-winners who can all rotate to make a team pay. This win was enough for Bayern to rise to number one in the UCL power rankings, but how has the dust settled behind the German giants?

