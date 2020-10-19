RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Bayern Munich -- The reigning champs, the strongest team and the favorite to do it again. Hansi Flick's club brought in Leroy Sane and have everything they need to go back to back.

2. Paris Saint-Germain -- Losing the final will be used as motivation, and when you have Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, you have a chance. It will all come down to being sharp consistently in attack.

3. Liverpool -- The Reds probably aren't a real contender without Virgil van Dijk unless Fabinho starts at center back and just plays out of his mind. They have all of the talent in the world but need to solidify an inconsistent defense.

4. Manchester City -- Similar to PSG -- loaded and will be judged by how they do in this competition. They've spent what feels like a trillion dollars on centerbacks, but we are going to have to wait to see if these are the ones that actually get the job done.

5. Real Madrid -- If Eden Hazard can be himself, they have the quality on paper to go really deep. But that last display against Cadiz in La Liga was super concerning and very poor.

6. Borussia Dortmund -- The dark horse to win the competition, led by dynamic duo Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna. Defensively they leave plenty to be desired, and that will probably be their Achilles' heel in the end.

7. Juventus -- This could be the year for Juve, but that's been the case for a decade. Cristiano Ronaldo isn't getting any younger, and the defense at times looks average. If they can find consistency, they can do it.

8. Atletico Madrid -- Luis Suarez takes this team to another level. But how will they properly replace Thomas Partey following his move to Arsenal? So far, so good with Lucas Torreira after a stellar debut.

9. Barcelona -- Lionel Messi and 10 other players that haven't consistently been good enough. They didn't add enough in the offseason to move them up to the top-tier contenders.

10. Chelsea -- If defense were optional, Chelsea would be among the contenders. When you concede three to Southampton, you have a lot to work on.

11. RB Leipzig -- Not expecting a semifinal run, but the expectation is for them to get the better of Manchester United and advance to the knockout stage ... if Yussuf Poulsen can deliver.

12. Manchester United -- The list of teams in this competition with potential but a Sunday league-level defense is quite long. United lead that list. We are at the point where some fans probably miss Chris Smalling.

13. Inter Milan -- Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are one of the continent's top scoring duos, but the midfield just hasn't done enough on both ends. Antonio Conte is hoping Arturo Vidal can be that box-to-box midfielder they need.

14. Atalanta -- A team you have to watch because you expect them to score three times a game and know they can get to seven or eight. Fun, frantic and full of speed, Atalanta are everybody's UCL cinderella in their second campaign.

15. Sevilla -- Europa League winners who aren't necessarily as strong as last season. The lack of discipline in defense hurts them, but they have enough to advance.

16. Ajax -- A team with serious potential as always, but they've lost so many stars over the last few seasons that it is hard seeing them be more than a quarterfinal team. Keep an eye on young Brazilian winger Antony.

17. Porto -- Felipe Anderson can make all the difference for this team as it battles Marseille for second place, but it is going to have to avoid dropping many points at home. Consistency is an issue.

18. Lazio -- Off to a bad start in Serie A with the defense getting destroyed. That could mean trouble in Europe if they don't get it together. Too slow in reacting.

19. Marseille -- A sneaky team that I think can make a run. But it will all depend on whether Dario Benedetto can finish consistently in front of goal. If so, they have quarterfinal potential.

20. Borussia Monchengladbach -- Another sneaky team that has some really top talent. If you don't know who Alassane Plea is just yet -- you will soon. A star in attack. They are dangerous.

21. Zenit -- Wilmar Barrios and a bunch of the other South American talents on this team make them quite the challenge, but the discipline isn't always there. If they can be calm and patient, they have the potential to make the round of 16.

22. Lokomotiv Moscow -- The defense has been really, really good. In fact, they have the best defense in the Russian top flight at the moment with seven goals allowed in 11 games. But playing FC Ufa and Rotor isn't the same as Bayern and Atletico.

23. Rennes -- Here's what you need to know about Rennes -- Eduardo Camavinga is the next big thing in French soccer, and this could be his continental coming out party. A budding superstar in the middle of the park.

24. Istanbul Basaksehir -- This team features a lot of players who used to be quite sharp but are past their prime -- like Demba Ba and Mehmet Topal. But don't tell them that, because they continue to deliver.

25. Shakhtar Donetsk -- Some woes defensively are quite concerning, but the attack is stellar. Of course, this isn't a game of shootouts. Unitil the defense improves, they aren't a round of 16 team.

26. RB Salzburg -- Jesse Marsch is a heck of a coach, and his team will be in a lot of games, but this isn't anywhere near the same squad that last season had Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino.

27. Dynamo Kyiv -- They are at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League and have conceded just three goals in six games. They'll face Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the group stage -- so good luck at keeping that fine defensive record.

28. Olympiacos -- Ruben Semedo's versatility is a plus and Youssef El-Arabi has been prolific. If they can remain composed and grind out a result or two on the road, they'll have a fighting chance.

29. Club Brugge -- American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is expected to start on Tuesday, and this is a club that has been competitive in the group stage in recent seasons. Expect some fight, but they haven't replaced key players over the last couple seasons.

30. Krasnodar -- Does the seventh-place team in Russia have a chance to escape their group? Sure. The attack is quiet potent, but to have any chance they'll need to win two out of the three games at home.

31. Midtjylland -- Their ability to score goals in the Danish Superliga cannot be questioned, but against Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta, it will prove difficult. This is a team that probably doesn't even have much of a shot to finish third.