Champions League Power Rankings: Chelsea, Christian Pulisic rise following win; Ajax slips during Matchday 3

Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage has resulted in some big changes in our UCL power rankings, but Bayern Munich and Manchester City remain at the top. Ajax dropped after a surprising defeat to Chelsea, while the Blues are on the way up as they now lead Group H. Here are how all 32 teams rank with the group stage halfway complete.

1. Bayern Munich (--): Gusty win on the road, and this club is looking sharp. A perfect 3-0-0 to begin the cup, and with that thumping of Tottenham fresh in everyone's mind, Bayern Munich has a strong argument as the most impressive team.

2. Manchester City (--): It's a pretty easy group for City, but the English side is taking care of business as expected. Raheem Sterling got another hat trick, and it's scary to think how good the 24-year-old can become.

3. PSG (+1): Mauro Icardi is fitting in nicely, and Kylian Mbappe is back to top form after an injury. PSG will still be judged by how it does in the knockout stage though.

4. Barcelona (+1): Back-to-back wins, despite not being overly convincing. Barca is inching closer to a spot in the round of 16, and just one more win may be enough.

5. Liverpool (+1): That's the Liverpool we expected to see at Manchester United on Sunday. Getting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in form is a big boost for this team's depth. He was sensational.

6. Juventus (+1): Paulo Dybala saved the day and helped keep this team as the favorite to win the group. No need for Juve fans to be concerned about the narrow win -- it was just one of those days.

7. Ajax (-4): Concerning display against Chelsea. Ajax just didn't have it and Chelsea took it to the Dutch side. Not in trouble, but Ajax can't afford another match like that.

8. Napoli (+1): Dries Mertens scored twice and became Napoli's all-time leading goal scorer with 116 goals. He passed a guy you may have heard of: Diego Armando Maradona.

9. Atletico Madrid (-1): This team has some issues in attack. Atleti just isn't putting the ball away enough considering the chances. Off to the slowest start in attack under Diego Simeone, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before the club starts clicking.

10. Chelsea (+4): Holy Christian Pulisic! Great stuff from the American off the bench to set up Michy Batshuayi's winner. Remember when the Blues lost the opener to Valencia? They're now in first place.

11. RB Leipzig (+1): Came from behind to earn a victory is really deserved. Marcel Sabitzer's goal was absolutely out of this world. Now this team just needs Tyler Adams back for depth.

12. Inter (+6): Backs against the wall, and boy did Inter deliver. Inspirational performance for Inter after some slip-ups at home. Lautaro Martinez is the next great Argentine striker.

13. Dinamo Zagreb (+2): Absolutely fantastic point away at Shakhtar that has these boys in second place and with everything to play for. Underdogs who are finding a way to get results.

14. Red Bull Salzburg (-4): Humbling home defeat against Napoli. The inexperience is showing, but Erlin Haland is the next big thing. What a talent.

15. Valencia (-2): Not a good display and the team was lucky to get a point. Dani Parejo lost the ball what felt like more than 10 times. So inconsistent from the captain.

16. Dortmund (-5): Just sloppy at Inter. Wasted a couple good looks and had no answer for Inter's speed on the wing. Dortmund can fix everything by beating Inter next month.

17. Zenit (--): Still in second place in the group, despite a loss at RB Leipzig. Zenit fought hard, took the lead and had a chance to get a result. The Russian side is still in a nice spot to advance.

18. Lyon (-6): It's gone from bad to worse. Lyon has only won one of its last 11 games. Nothing is going right, and with Rudi Garcia in charge now, he's got a couple weeks to fix it or they'll be crashing out. Can't rely on Memphis Depay to do it all.

19. Lokomotiv Moscow (-3): The Russian side was close to getting a point at Juve, but it always felt like the Italian side would come back. Now Lokomotiv has a chance at revenge in two weeks in Russia. Don't expect it to happen.

20. Slavia Prague (--): Not going to drop this team despite losing to Barca. Had it not been for an own goal, who knows what could have happened? Not going to move on, but admirable showing.

21. Real Madrid (+3): Finally! Los Blancos' first win of the group stage has them in second place and sitting pretty ... as long as they don't lay an egg in Madrid in two weeks against Galatasaray.

22. Tottenham (+3): There is the Tottenham we've been waiting months to so. Electric, clinical and dominant. Spurs' Champions League campaign is back on track thanks to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

23. Benfica (+6): Capitalized on a poor run of form and errors by Lyon to get back into the thick of things. Likely don't have enough in the end, but Benfica is alive and believes it can get through.

24. Club Brugge (-3): So much for playing better defensively at home. Club Brugge was ran off the pitch by a PSG team that is just way too talented. If this side wants to finish third, it's going to come down to the remaining to home games.

25. Red Star Belgrade (-3): The Serbian side, despite a lopsided loss to Tottenham, is still alive, and when the team hosts Spurs next month for a rematch, expect arguably the best atmosphere in Europe.

26. Shakhtar Donetsk (--): Really poor draw at home against Dinamo Zabreb. The passing was fantastic, the finishing was very good, but there were just too many mistakes all night long.

22. Olympiacos (--): Gutsy performance against Bayern, but it just wasn't enough. This attack is legit, but defensively, there's a lot to be desired.

28. Genk (--): Blasted by Liverpool as expected and likely headed for a fourth-place finish unless this team can win at Anfield in November. Mission impossible?

29. Galatasaray (-6): Zero goals scored in three matches is just asking to be eliminated. With all of the talent, together the club just can't get the job done. Had chances but finishing simply wasn't good enough.

30. Lille (--): Really should have beaten Valencia considering how sloppy the Spanish side was. Shot itself in the foot but got a point to keep Europa League hopes alive.

31. Bayer Leverkusen (--): Another winless team in UCL that hasn't even managed to score a goal. This hasn't been the campaign the German side expected, but it can still finish in third... if the scoring improves at all.

32. Atalanta (--): Somehow this team is still alive at four points back with three games to go. But Atalanta has conceded 11 goals in three games and has scored just twice. Unlikely to finish in the top three.