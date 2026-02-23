The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League returns this week when the 16 teams involved in the playoffs take the stage across Europe, competing for the remaining eight spots left in next month's knockout. Some of Europe's biggest teams are currently shining, such as Arsenal and Bayern Munich, while others will also contend for one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of soccer. Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings:

1. Arsenal (--)

The side coached by Mikel Arteta is at the top of the Premier League standings once again after an incredible performance in the North London Derby, beating Tottenham 4-1 away from home. Could this finally be their season? They are currently the favorites to win the Premier League for the first time in more than 20 years, but the last weeks of the season will be crucial ones, both domestically and in Europe.

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now before brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 Draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!

2. Bayern Munich (--)

If there is one team that is having a better season than Arsenal that's Bayern Munich. The team managed by Vincent Kompany is at the top of the Bundesliga table with a solid margin over Borussia Dortmund, an 8-point gap that seems almost impossible to decrease. This Saturday, the two German giants will meet for the Der Klassiker, the most anticipated match of the Bundesliga season, one that will tell us if there is still something to watch in the coming weeks.

3. Barcelona (+1)

The Spanish team is back at the top of the LaLiga standings after Real Madrid's defeat against Osasuna over the weekend. It's difficult to predict what will happen next as Hansi Flick's side has had so many ups and downs over the past weeks. Still, they are competing in all competitions and can potentially win at least one of the big trophies they continue to compete for.

4. PSG (-1)

PSG are back, and this is something we've been waiting for over the past few weeks. The 2024-25 Champions League winners had a slower start to the season due to injuries, and the latest one, to 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, will definitely have an impact on the key weeks of the season, but facing AS Monaco in the playoffs won't be an issue, as the first leg already showed it to us.

5. Real Madrid (+1)

Despite the chaotic match against Benfica last week and the disappointing defeat against Osasuna over the weekend, Real Madrid are still close to the top of the LaLiga standings and are in a good spot ahead of the second leg of the playoffs against Benfica, taking place on Wednesday at the Bernabeu.

6. Manchester City (+1)

It hasn't been the best season under Pep Guardiola for Manchester City. Still, they are only five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings, and in the top eight teams of the league phase of the Champions League. They are in the race for another trophy under Guardiola without knowing if he will be in charge next season—something they need to resolve as soon as possible.

7. Inter (-2)

While the Nerazzurri are dominating the Serie A season with a ten-point margin on AC Milan, they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt last week in Norway, which will force them to make a comeback on Tuesday in Milan. They should make it, but it's not what we expect from the team managed by Cristian Chivu.

8. Chelsea (--)

A second consecutive Premier League draw might raise a few eyebrows, especially against Burnley, but there's little real cause for concern. Liam Rosenior's side is proving to be consistently competitive. While the wins may not be flowing at the moment, the foundations are clearly in place. When the decisive moments of the season arrive, this is a team capable of rising to the occasion and delivering when it matters most. Let's be honest, we weren't expecting such an impact from the former Strasbourg coach.

9. Liverpool (--)

Too many ups and downs for them this season, and that's why I don't see Arne Slot's side being competitive to win a trophy this year. It's a bit of a disappointment, especially after they spent so much money in the summer transfer window, and there were a lot of expectations around this team. Maybe too many.

10. Borussia Dortmund (+4)

Last week's victory over Atalanta revealed a very different Borussia Dortmund compared to the side we had seen in recent months. It was another reminder of their European pedigree and ability to rise to the occasion on the continental stage. After reaching the 2024 Champions League final, where they were beaten by Real Madrid, Dortmund remain one of the most lively underdogs in the tournament.

11. Atletico Madrid (-1)

This team can't win more than two games in a row. After losing 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano last week and then drawing 3-3 to Club Brugge in the first leg of the playoffs, Diego Simeone's side won 4-2 against Espanyol over the weekend. They obviously have potential, but they are too unpredictable to hope to win trophies in what could potentially be the last season with Diego Simeone in charge at the club.

12. Newcastle (+1)

A strong but expected win against Qarabag away in the first leg of the playoffs is what we wanted to see from the side coached by Eddie Howe. They will advance to the knockouts, where it will be much different and more challenging.

13. Atalanta (-1)

They definitely disappointed in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund, but knowing how well the team is playing under Raffaele Palladino, and after they won 2-1 against Napoli over the weekend, you shouldn't count them out. It'll be difficult, but they can do it.

14. Galatasaray (+3)

Winning 5-2 against Juventus was incredible, and this is the kind of performance I was expecting from them since the start of the season in the Champions League. They've got one of the best strikers in the world in Victor Osimhen, and he showed it again. They just need to focus and bring home the unexpected result.

Champions League burning questions: Is Victor Osimhen a top three striker? Can Kylian Mbappe break records? James Benge

15. Sporting CP (--)

What they are doing is impressive, because staying close to Porto isn't an easy job to do this season in Portugal, as the team coached by Francesco Farioli won 20 games, drew twice, and only lost once, while Sporting CP are sitting in second place, four points behind the leaders.

16. Juventus (-5)

What's going on at Juventus? After a run of encouraging results under Luciano Spalletti, the Bianconeri suddenly find themselves in crisis mode again. Three defeats in one week against Inter, Galatasaray and Como have reopened wounds that recently seemed to be healing. The return leg against the Turkish side now feels like a defining moment, not only for the squad but also for the Italian manager.

17 Bayer Leverkusen (+1)

They are in a similar spot as Borussia Dortmund, even if they also have to perform domestically to qualify again for the Champions League next season. Facing Olympiacos in the playoffs will guarantee them a spot in the knockouts, if they don't ruin it in the second leg in Germany this week.

18. Tottenham (-2)

New manager, same issues, and a 4-1 loss to Arsenal over the weekend in the North London derby. They should really start to worry about the relegation battle now.

19. Bodo/Glimt (+5)

Another incredible European night for them. After beating Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, the Norwegian side won 3-1 against Inter. Their home stadium is becoming a real factor, but they can also perform in the second leg; the only question is if it will be enough against the 2025 Champions League finalists.

20. Club Brugge (+2)

I was expecting them to be in this spot after a convincing 3-3 draw at home against Atletico Madrid. However, it will be more challenging to play in Madrid this week.

21. AS Monaco (-2)

Despite a good start in the first half last week against PSG, they don't really have much chance to qualify against their French rivals.

22. Benfica (-2)

Regardless of what happened between Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr., the 1-0 home defeat against Real Madrid probably put an end to their dreams.

23. Olympiacos (--)

They could have done much better in the league phase and in the first leg against Bayer Leverkusen. It's probably too late now.

24. Qarabag (-3)

Last week I wrote, "The biggest surprise of the league phase will meet Newcastle in the two-legged playoffs. Will they do it again?" No, they haven't.

Teams eliminated