Champions League Power Rankings: Liverpool in danger of crashing out; Barcelona looks dominant

Five matchdays are down in the Champions League group stage, and there's just one to go next month. Out of the 16 teams that will be in the round of 16, half are confirmed so far. The group winners include PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus and Barcelona, while runners-up are Real Madrid and Tottenham. RB Leipzig is through to the next round and can finish in either first or second.

But how do these teams and those still playing rank with one more game to go in this phase of the competition? Here are all 32 ranked in our power rankings for Matchday 5.

1. Bayern Munich (--): Robert Lewandowski continued his domination with four goals, and Bayern has won its group. Can the German side pull a Chelsea and win this thing after firing its coach?

2. PSG (--): A fine comeback to earn a point at Real Madrid and win the group. So many options in attack, but PSG will need Neymar at his best to have a chance.

3. Juventus (+2): Paulo Dybala has saved Juve time and time again. His free-kick winner against Atletico was out of this world. What a player.

4. Manchester City (-1): Surprising home draw, but City has won its group and will be fine. Need to get healthy and in sync defensively.

5. Barcelona (+1): Lionel Messi has now scored against 34 different teams in the Champions League, which is the most all time. He just keeps raising the bar with every season he plays.

6. Liverpool (-3): Don't look now, but there's a chance the Reds crash out of the competition. They will likely need a result at Red Bull Salzburg to advance.

7. Ajax (--): Took care of Lille as expected and set up a showdown with Valencia on Matchday 6 where the Dutch club can win the group. Reloaded after last season.

8. Chelsea (--): A good result at Valencia, but it was a game the Blues could have won 4-2 or lost 5-1. They cannot slip up against Lille, no matter what.

9. Napoli (-1): There's turmoil at the club and the players aren't happy. Expectations may be too high. But that 1-1 draw against Liverpool may have just saved the season.

10. Tottenham (+5): Jose Mourinho is 2-0-0 as the manager of Tottenham with seven goals scored. So far so good, and the last game against Bayern Munich now means nothing.

11. Dortmund (--): Wasted chances against Barca and now will need a result at home against Slavia Prague, which shouldn't be a problem. What the problem may end up being is Barca fielding a weak squad at Inter.

12. RB Leipzig (+2): A crazy comeback saw this team score twice in added time to earn a spot in the next round. That's also a result that gives them a ton of confidence to possibly win the group.

13. Atletico Madrid (-3): Far from a certainty to make the round of 16, Atleti needs to beat Lokomotiv Moscow to leave no doubt, and the team should. Even a draw should be enough, assuming Juventus gets a result against Leverkusen.

14. Valencia (-1): Really could have won that one, and Maxi Gomez will remember those misses for a long time. This team is capable of going to Ajax and getting a win.

15. Real Madrid (-1): The defensive issues are so evident, and it's a real concern. This team may have qualified for the round of 16, but Los Blancos feel like a team with no shot at winning it all.

16. Inter Milan (+8): Boy did Inter need that. How many striker duos in Europe are better than Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku?

17. Red Bull Salzburg (--): On the outside looking in, but the expected win over Genk at least has RB Salzburg in contention. Want to move on? Go beat Liverpool. A tall task.

18. Zenit (+1): Zenit is sneaky good, and Wilmar Barrios has been a massive reason why. A dark horse to win? Not quite. But this team should get out of the group.

19. Lyon (-1): As inconsistent as they come, the loss to Zenit may end up being the final nail in the coffin unless the group can turn things around on Matchday 6.

20. Shakhtar Donetsk (+5): A critical draw at Manchester City has the team on the brink of a spot in the round of 16. Shakhtar defends well in numbers but has dodged some bullets. Still work to do.

21. Club Brugge (+5): In such a challenging Group A, this side is close to qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage, and that's quite the accomplishment.

22. Slavia Prague (-2): Destroyed by Inter Milan and just wasteful. No chance of moving on and playing for pride now.

23. Benfica (--): A choke job against RB Leipzig, and that may just be it for this team in the competition. A win would have likely been enough to at least finish in third, but Benfica laid an egg.

24. Dinamo Zagreb (-8): A tough loss to Atalanta, but this team is still in it. A result against Manchester City is needed, and there's a chance Pep Guardiola goes full backups.

25. Genk (-1): Genk is conceding more than three goals a game, but can you blame the team with the attacks they have to face? Thanks for coming.

26. Lokomotiv Moscow (-6): That's four losses in a row in the competition, and the Russian side is out. Those wasted chances against Juventus will haunt them.

27. Red Star Belgrade (-1): Their American fans will be thankful on Thanksgiving that this is almost over. Red Star has allowed 19 goals in five games, more than anybody in the competition.

28. Bayer Leverkusen (+1): Coming on late, but the team still likely doesn't have enough to advance. It would be quite the upset if Bayer beats Juventus and Atletico fails to beat Lokomotiv.

29. Atalanta (+2): It's crazy to think this team still has a chance to move on with its 1-1-3 record. But a win over Shakhtar Donestk will do it, as long as Dinamo Zagreb doesn't beat Man. City.

30. Olympiacos (-3): Four straight losses, wasted chances and a frustrating style of play that doesn't create enough in attack. Olympiacos is toast.

31. Lille (-1): Lille missed three golden chances in front of goal against Ajax and then complained about calls in the final third. This team did this to itself.

32. Galatasaray (--): Galatasaray finally scored a goal! Baby steps.