Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG look strong; Liverpool barely in top 10

Matchday 1 of the Champions League group stage has concluded, and that means all 32 teams know whether they have three points, one point or zero, while also knowing if they need to hit the panic button or if they can relax. Some of the contenders to win the tournament failed to impress like reigning champ Liverpool, finalist Tottenham, Lionel Messi's Barcelona and more. But how do all 32 teams rank?

Our power rankings after Matchday 1 are below. You can find Tuesday's recap here and Wednesday's recap here.

Champions League action returns Tuesday, Oct. 1

1. Manchester City

No problems for Pep Guardiola's boys. I love how they responded after the loss to Norwich City last weekend, and Ukraine isn't an easy place to play. Their talent and unbelievable passing was on full display, and the win over Shakhtar Donetsk will give them some much-needed confidence entering the weekend.

2. Bayern Munich

Nobody is really talking about Bayern, but this team has every piece you need to win the cup. Sure there have been some injuries and inconsistency in the back, but they are fine with going under the radar a bit. In beating Red Star Belgrade, we saw a team with confidence, commitment and some flair. If you aren't on the same page, you don't pull this off:

Bayern takes one from the training ground 💯 pic.twitter.com/lSzIVVDqVk — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

3. PSG

I'm not going to crown them a top contender just yet, but in dismantling Real Madrid they looked impressive. Part of the reason is because Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani all missed the match. They could have looked so good because Real Madrid may just be below average.

4. Ajax

The reigning semifinalists did work against Lille to open up the group stage with a 3-0 win, all with American Sergino Dest in the starting XI. It's hard to tell if they can pull off the same thing they did last year. But, in Lisandro Martinez and Edson Alvarez, they've got two defenders who in the near future will be elite.

5. Napoli

When you go to Naples, you get pizza. When Liverpool goes there, the Reds lose. Napoli beat the champs in the group stage last season at home and did it against in this one 2-0. I don't think the first goal should have been a penalty, but Jose Callejon sold it. What impresses me is keeping Liverpool from scoring. The last time Liverpool didn't score in a game? A friendly at the end of July ... against Napoli.

🔵 Napoli beat holders Liverpool in opener. Who's winning Group E?#UCL pic.twitter.com/mWNkOyfUgF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 17, 2019

6. Barcelona

Sure, you'll take a point from Dortmund when Lionel Messi plays just a half an hour, but they were outplayed. Luis Suarez on the road in UCL has become nonexistent and this team once again failed to impress on the European stage. It's early though.

7. Juventus

Can you imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo had put away that late chance at Atletico? This team blows a 2-0 lead but then has a chance to win it. They create chances from nothing, and that's part of why they are so dangerous. A good point in the end, but they feel like they deserved three.

8. Atletico Madrid

They'll take that point. Hector Herrera made the difference here, and his mobility in the middle of the field really helped spark the comeback. Joao Felix looks like quite the player as well.

9. Liverpool

I bet they were happy to get the heck out of Italy. Playing at Napoli is never easy, and the Reds know that with back-to-back losses there between last season's UCL and this season's edition. The chances were there, but they'll just chalk it up to an off night. The last official game where they failed to score was the UCL semis at Barca last season. They responded well to that.

Not the start we wanted - but there’s a long way to go in the group #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YEB8CKezBd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 18, 2019

10. Valencia

With all the turmoil the club is facing, to go to Chelsea with a new coach and get a win like that, boy that was impressive. They get a huge leg-up on the Blues and Geoffrey Kondogbia was outstanding in the middle of the park.

11. Tottenham

Outplayed for a bit but still get a point. Like Juve, Spurs thought they deserved more. Davinson Sanchez was just off for most of the night. Time to recharge and stay focused, because in the end it could be a valuable point.

12. RB Leipzig

What a win at Benfica with Timo Werner leading the way. Any time you get three points on the road in UCL, you have to be overly thrilled for what it could mean for your qualification to the round of 16. They just may be the group favorites after that one.

13. Red Bull Salzburg

Welcome to the big stage, Jesse Marsch. He didn't just become the first American to coach in UCL -- he became the first American to win a UCL game as manager. What a story, and what a performance by beating Genk 6-2.

14. Lokomotiv Moscow

Who saw them going to Leverkusen and getting a win? One of the most surprising scores of Matchday 1. They made Leverkusen pay for their mistakes and earned the three points. A night to remember.

15. Dinamo Zagreb

Little-known striker Mislav Orsic is in some really good form after his hat trick against Atalanta. In a manageable group, they have to like where they are in potentially finishing behind Manchester City to move on. The goal differential could be massive with a plus-seven advantage over third place already.

3️⃣ goals for No. 9️⃣9️⃣ Mislav Orsic 🎩 pic.twitter.com/rVeuSULS2c — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

16. Dortmund

Getting anything from Barcelona is nice, but they really should have won that game. A penalty kicked saved, wasteful in front of goal and more, they better be careful against Inter and not rely on having to go to Barca or Milan to get something. They should be fine in the end.

17. Inter Milan

Sloppy against Slavia Prague, but they rescued a point at the end and almost won it on Romelu Lukaku's well-saved header. Antonio Conte can't be pleased as they drop points at home and are now firmly behind Barca and Dortmund when it comes to favorites to move on.

18. Lyon

Memphis Depay and company really should have won. They outplayed Zenit for 90 minutes, but it was just one of those games where nothing went right for them other than winning a penalty kick.

19. Zenit

That's a good point in the end against what may be the group favorite in Lyon. Wilmar Barrios got them out of trouble a few times with his play in the middle, and they'll take that point back to Russia knowing if they beat Benfica on Oct. 2, they'll be sitting pretty a third of the way through the group stage.

20. Slavia Prague

You have to figure that this team has next to no chance of finishing in the top two of a group that includes Barcelona, Dortmund and Inter, but getting a draw in Italy at least gives them early confidence and keeps well-alive a chance to finish third and go to the Europa League. If they beat Inter at home ...

21. Olympiacos

Let's set one thing straight -- they outplayed Spurs and were unlucky to go down 2-0. But battling back like that to get a point is the character they need to show if they have any hope of advancing. Oh, and Mathie Valbuena's still got it. What a player.

22. Galatasaray

Their draw at Brugge was a game that produced just three shots on goal and no really worthy highlights other than seeing Colombian legend Radamel Falcao in those awesome gray jerseys. A point is a point.

23. Club Brugge

Fans should take a picture of them currently sitting above Real Madrid in the group standings and frame it. It probably won't last for long.

24. Real Madrid

Horrid performance at PSG. Eden Hazard hasn't impressed once since signing, Vinicius Junior needs to start and didn't. Zinedine Zidane really dislike James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, yet he starts them? Real Madrid is a real mess.

25. Chelsea

Bad performance against Valencia. The Blues had enough chances yet couldn't beat Jasper Cillessen. Mason Mount's injury is concerning as well, though it doesn't seem like he'll miss much time. The Blues are behind the eight ball already.

26. Genk

A 6-2 loss at Salzburg is demoralizing. They have to regroup before it gets worse -- which will be tough to prevent in a group with Liverpool and Napoli.

27. Benfica

Did fine defensively until conceding those two goals in the second half. Not out of it by any means, but they are going to probably need a big result on the road now to have a strong chance of advancing. I'm not sure they have it in them.

28. Lille

They lost so much talent from last season's team and will probably bow out early in this competition. They sold but did not reload, and that's a recipe for disaster.

29. Shakhtar Donetsk

Outclassed by City as expected. One shot on goal is a concern, but the reactions defensively need work. Shakhtar has a lot of things to work on if it wants to contend.

30. Red Star Belgrade

You can't blame them for losing at Bayern Munich, but when you get out-shot 33-7 and have more yellow cards than shots on goal (1-0), you are doing something wrong. They lacked intensity, and the first goal felt like a knockout punch. Lucky not to lose by six.

31. Bayer Leverkusen

I don't even know what to say. Losing against Lokomotiv at home was just a stunner. Nice of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to get in the Christmas spirit and give gifts like Santa.

Great assist from the keeper 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LbsnbjwOVx — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 18, 2019

32. Atalanta

Welcome to the Champions League, Atalanta. Here's a 4-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. Will they play with three at the back next time? On Wednesday they needed five.