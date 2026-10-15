1 PSG What can't they do? Barcelona are hot on their heels, but after marching into Manchester and going ahead 3-0 in the first half, PSG are still the team to beat. -- 2-0

2 Barcelona I'm convinced that Barcelona are conceding the first goal for fun to make the game more interesting for themselves. When Lamine Yamal can defy physics while dribbling, what can you do to stop them? -- 2-0

3 Arsenal Easing into the first half before blowing away the opposition in the second half, it's clockwork for Arsenal. It's easy to take it for granted how easily they dispatch teams in their path. -- 2-0

4 Real Madrid Pure box office. On Jose Mourinho's return to Roma, he was honored and then spotted them a few goals before Real Madrid pulled off an epic comeback. This is a flawed team, but flawed Real Madrid sides usually win this competition. 2 6-2

5 Liverpool Did Bradley Barcola finally arrive with his hat trick in Austria? Only time will tell but Liverpool needed this victory where they hung a crooked number. 2 2-0

6 Sporting CP Luis Suarez is now the club's all time leading goal scorer in UCL play and for good reason. They haven't missed a beat since he took over and could go on quite a run. 3 2-0

7 Bayern It seemed like Bayern would get away with a poor performance if not for a moment of madness where Michael Olise threw the ball in the face of a defender to get sent off. Vincent Kompany will want to clean that up, but there are cracks in this defense. 2 1-0

8 Manchester City The us against the world mentality can only go so far for City, as when they couldn't hold possession facing PSG, Enzo Maresca's system crumbled. Is this the start of a trend? 4 1-1

9 Real Betis This team is just never out of a game. Betis used all their attackers to keep Porto at bay and are off to a flying start from it. 5 2-0

10 Atletico Madrid Atleti let United be the makers of their own downfall, and that shows growth from the club. That's also easier to do scoring within the first minute of the game. 3 1-1

11 Stuttgart Away from home, Stuttgart maintain their perfect start. There will be harder matches than Slovan Bratislava away, but six points from two matches makes those easier to manage. -- 2-0

12 Aston Villa The birthday boy, Johan Manzambi, opened the scoring, and Villa hung six on Fenerbahce. They still gave up too many chances defensively, but the attack has found their feet. 3 2-0

13 Como Nico Paz can do a lot of things, but he has struggled as a striker for the club, and it showed in the loss to Feyenoord. This is something Como can bounce back from, but it's going to be tough sledding. 5

14 Borussia Dortmund We know that going away to Bodo/Glimt is tough, and Dortmund couldn't create anything in their match. 2 1-1

15 Inter It was not a good day to be an Italian club in UCL play. Inter attempted a comeback, but it became a story of too little too late while falling to Brugge. 1

16 Shakhtar Donetsk Four points from two matches is a good start for Shakhtar as they were able to lean on support from the London crowd at Stamford Bridge. 6 1-0

17 Roma For as well as Roma did scoring, the defense needs to take a long look at themselves after allowing a Madrid comeback. -- 0-1

18 Manchester United Lisandro Martinez said everything you need to know. This club has issues, and they're in freefall. Already on a winless run of five matches, it is going to get worse before it gets better at United. 8 1-1

19 RB Leipzig They needed a missed penalty to get the job done but it all still counts the same. 6 1-1

20 Club Brugge Nicolo Tresoldi is the name of the day, with the 22-year-old netting a hat trick. Set to be the next star to come out of the club, Brugge are right where they usually are in this competition, giving everyone else fits. 9 1-1

21 Villarreal Winning wouldn't have been too surprising but coming back from going a goal down to score three unanswered on Napoli is impressive. 6 1-1

22 Lens The goodwill from a strong opening day performance has faded. It's clear this isn't the same team who were able to push PSG last season and they now need to figure out their identity. 3 2-3

23 PSV This is becoming quite a poor start for the Dutch side. You don't expect someone as experienced as Ivan Perisic to miss from the spot, and they never recovered. 3 0-1

24 Fenerbahce Maybe when Ismail Kartal said he was quitting at the end of matchday one, the club should've let him? 6 0-1

25 Porto Losing to City is understandable, but Betis not so much as Porto, could find themselves out of contention for the playoff round before the month comes to an end if this continues. 2

26 Feyenoord Hadj Musa has the makings of a star as he was unplayable in Feyenoord's win over Como. The Como defense doesn't allow many chances so just an impressive result. 8 1-1

27 Napoli Italy's very bad day continued. The Italian side need Scott McTominay back in the lineup as soon as possible. 3 0-2

28 Bodo/Glimt Taking down Dortmund at home is exactly the kind of professional performance that you expect from Bodo/Glimt and just why they can never be counted out of a match. 8

29 Galatasaray No one can actually defend Barcelona, but you do need to score more goals. 3 0-2

30 Sabah Getting their first Champions League win under their belts is a great moment. It's a long road to the second but you can't get two wins without getting one first. 1

31 Viking The roller coaster of emotions from going ahead by two goals in the first half, then falling behind to draw level late, is epic stuff. 2 0-1

32 AEK Athens Games like playing Shakhtar are games that you need to win to stay alive. 11 1-1

33 Lille It's Arsenal. What are you going to do? 5 0-2

34 Slavia Praha Making history in the worst way by losing to Sabah isn't what anyone would've wanted. 4 0-2

35 LASK They scored three times. That's good! But ... it wouldn't matter conceding six. 3 0-2