1 PSG Just when you want to ding PSG for their domestic form, the reigning champions go out and score six goals with new signing Ferran Torres netting a hat trick. 1 1-0

2 Barcelona Behind Raphinha-the-striker, all things are possible. The Brazilian already has eight goals, and the defense has seemed to improve with Rodri in the midfield, if this continues, Barcelona will be almost impossible to stop in UCL play. 3 1-0

3 Arsenal Right where they left off, Arsenal are going to be tough to score against in this competition, but with only one goal from an eye-popping xG of 4.05 against Napoli, similar questions surround the if they can score remain. 1 1-0

4 Manchester City With an expensively revamped midfield and Erling Haaland showing that he isn't Samson, this City squad are inching back to their best. 5 1-0

5 Bayern Business as usual for the German giants, Harry Kane scored, and they won an uneventful game. Bayern do what they do and it's quite effective. 4 1-0

6 Real Madrid Unconvincing but effective is the Real Madrid way. I'm not sure what team Josep Martinez was playing for when they defeated Inter, but if Real Madrid keep playing this brand of unconvincing soccer, they'll win the entire Champions League, it's how they roll. -- 1-0

7 Liverpool A comeback victory over a tricky Atletico Madrid side is a good place for Andoni Iraola to secure his first home victory as manager of Liverpool. 1 1-0

8 Como Making their Champions League debut, Como didn't disappoint. The world is already becoming familiar with Nico Paz, but it's time to learn who Croatian midfielder Martin Baturina is as well. NR

9 Sporting CP No matter who the manager or players are, Sporting are becoming a club that marches into the league phase and takes care of business. 2 1-0

10 Manchester United Needing to kick off the league phase with a big result, United did just that as Benjamin Sesko got his first start of the season and made it count, scoring the opener in a resounding victory for the Red Devils. NR 1-0

11 Stuttgart Hat trick hero Ermedin Demirovic made sure that this match was out of sight in the first half by securing his third goal in the 32nd minute of play. NR 1-0

12 Borussia Dortmund You won't win many games in the Champions League while gifting the opposition own goals, so it's safe to say that Dortmund avoided a banana peel. 5 1-0

13 Atletico Madrid Despite losing to Liverpool, reintegrating Julian Alvarez showed promising signs. If he can put the transfer saga behind him they'll be fine. 10 0-1

14 Real Betis It wasn't pretty, but winning an away game in the Champions League is critical. They'll need to clean things up defensively and have Antony be more clinical in the final third. NR 1-0

15 Aston Villa Defensively, Villa has plenty of questions, but they scored their first goal of the season, added a few more, and even got Nicolas Jackson involved in the scoring. Job done. NR 1-0

16 Inter Everything was there but the finishing. If Inter plays how they did against Real Madrid consistently, this squad will be a force in the tournament. 2 0-1

17 Roma A missed opportunity in Turkiye for Roma. They struggled to create much in the game and got bailed out by a heck of a strike from Bryan Cristante. NR 0-0

18 Fenerbahce Their manager, Ismail Kartal, may be gone? Maybe not? This is a solid team, but they out-produced Roma left and right and only have one point to show for it. NR 0-0

19 Lens Better late than never. The French side needed two stoppage time goals to get past Slavia Prague, but that's better than not winning. NR 1-2

20 PSV SERGINO DEST GOAL KLAXON!!!! I mean, PSV would've liked to get all three points, but from an American perspective it's still good to see Dest getting involved in UCL play. 11 0-0

21 AEK Athens An unconvincing win is still a win but defeating LASK isn't something to write home about. NR 1-0

22 Shakhtar Donetsk Nabbing an away draw isn't bad, but dropping a lead away when your "home" games have to be played in London could be tough to come back from. NR 0-0

23 Porto Losing to Manchester City isn't something to be ashamed of, It'll be all about how Porto bounces back. NR

24 Napoli The Italian side need Scott McTominay back in the lineup as soon as possible. 3 0-1

25 RB Leipzig Life without Yan Diomande has been tough for the German side. Antonio Nusa had a good game, but the defense needs to improve quickly. NR 0-1

26 Galatasaray No Victor Osimhen, no party. Galatasaray's struggles away from home continue. 10 0-1

27 Villarreal Needing Dortmund to open the door with poor play, it was an uninspiring performance by the Spanish side. 7 0-1

28 Lille Ethan Mbappe was having a good game until a moment of madness caused him to elbow an opponent sinking his team. It's the first red card for the Mbappe family and it couldn't have come at a worse time. NR 0-1

29 Club Brugge Selling their core over the summer may be something that the Belgian club can't bounce back from in time to put together a Champions League Cinderella run 6 0-1

30 Slavia Praha Fighting back after going down to 10 is good, allowing two stoppage-time goals to not secure a point is bad. 5 0-1

31 Sabah It's such an accomplishment to even be here for Sabah, losing to United at Old Trafford isn't the end of the world. NR

32 LASK Top scorer Samuel Adeniran missing out with a broken collarbone was quite the blow for the Austrian side as they don't have enough depth to recover. NR 0-1

33 Viking It wasn't a great time to be a Norwegian team on match day one. Allowing a hat trick out of the gate in the first half is tough to climb back from. NR 0-1

34 Feyenoord Going up against Barcelona is a tough proposition for anyone but it was still an uninspiring performance. NR 0-1

35 Slovan Bratislava Yaya Toure's league phase debut as a manager was a rough one. NR 0-1