Champions League Power Rankings: PSG claim top spot from Ronaldo and Juventus

After 96 grueling games, the Champions League group stage is finally over and we can finally focus on the knockout stage. Thirty-two teams entered, eight teams have been shipped off to the Europa League and only 16 remain as the hunt for the Champions League crown continues in 2020.

Every participant from England and Spain qualified for the round of 16 and all of the remaining teams are from major European leagues. Here's how they rank in our last power rankings of the group stage:

1. PSG (+1): Another big victory and Mauro Icardi continues to deliver with 12 goals in 15 games. Could this be the season big-spending PSG gets it done?

2. Juventus (+1): It's another three points for Juve and a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Can Mr. Champions League win a title with a third different club after getting it done at Manchester United and Real Madrid?

3. Bayern Munich (-2): This team may have just pulled off the greatest group stage performance from a statistical standpoint, but the horrible domestic form cannot be ignored. Feels like just a matter of time for the Bundesliga Bayern to show up in Europe.

4. Manchester City (--): Similarly to Bayern, Manchester City has looked strong in the competition but inconsistent by its high standards in the league. That back line needs to get healthy and in sync in a hurry.

5. Barcelona (--): Winning at Inter Milan with nothing on the line and starting just two normal starters was impressive. Ansu Fati is a superstar in the making, but why in the world do you even risk injury to Luis Suarez?

6. Liverpool (--): The defending champs delivered when it mattered most. Red Bull Salzburg is a strong side, and the they did enough to escape Austria with three points. Mohamed Salah was clutch after his early misses.

7. Valencia (+7): What a win at Ajax to win the group, especially without several key players. The counter-attacking gameplan worked as they held on, with Rodrigo being the hero again. They somehow won a group with Chelsea and Ajax. Impressive from Los Che.

8. RB Leipzig (+3): Leipzig won its group with a road draw at Lyon and is a dark horse contender to make some noise in the competition. That defense needs to figure things out, though, because it's too inconsistent when it matters.

9. Chelsea (-1): A little too close for comfort to beat Lille 2-1, but Chelsea will take it. Frank Lampard has already worked wonders with his young team, and getting out of that group was quite the accomplishment.

10. Real Madrid (+5): Slowly and surely getting better results even if the play hasn't been all that convincing. Eden Hazard should have plenty of time to recover and return for the knockout stage. If he doesn't, they are in trouble.

11. Tottenham (-1): Have they turned the corner under Jose Mourinho? It remains to be seen, but there have been positive signs. Don't expect a run to the final though.

12. Napoli (-3): What does Carlos Ancelotti get for guiding Napoli to the round of 16 after a 4-0 win at home? Well, a pink slip. Gennaro Gattuso takes charge, but the priority has to be getting things straight in Serie A.

13. Dortmund (-2): Needed a result and for Inter Milan to slip up, and they got it. But if you are only beating Slavia Prague 2-1 at home when the pressure is on, it's a bit concerning. Still have what it takes to make a run.

14. Atletico Madrid (-1): Good enough from Los Colchoneros, but this hardly feels like the dominant, scary Atleti of recent years. Perhaps they just need more time.

15. Lyon (+4): Memphis Depay's late magic saved the French side, but one wonders if that defense really has enough talent to get them further. Mistake after mistake will continue to cost them.

16. Atalanta (+13): Well, I'll be darned. They enter the day in last place in the group yet finish with a spot in the round of 16 as everything went right. This is the same team that didn't win any of their first group stage games. Long live Papu Gomez.

17. Ajax (-10): Heartbreak. 1-0 home losses to Chelsea and Valencia did this side in. Europa League favorites now, right? They'll reload and be back next season. You can count on it.

18. Red Bull Salzburg (-1): This team fought valiantly and can win Europa League. Jesse Marsch has done an outstanding job there and will be on the radar of even bigger clubs before long.

19. Inter Milan (-3): A complete choke job at home against a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona side. The chances were there, but what a setback this is for the team. Simply not good enough.

20. Benfica (+3): Big result over Zenit to qualify for Europa League. Good experience for this young team, and they can pose a threat in Europa. Will have to figure out how to get results on the road.

21. Bayer Leverkusen (+7): Jump by default for making the Europa League. Won two of their last three in the group to jump Lokomotiv Moscow: They'll take it.

22. Shakhtar Donetsk (-2): Needed a result at home to move on, a draw would have been enough, and they get crushed 3-0 by Atalanta. As bad as it gets.

23. Olympiacos (+7): Snuck into the Europa League with their win over Red Star Belgrade thanks to a penalty in the 87th minute. They'll take it considering they had no chance beating out Bayern or Spurs.

24. Club Brugge (-3): Into the Europa League with only three points. Fortunate that Galatasaray was just awful and gifted them the spot. That draw at Real Madrid was the difference.

25. Zenit (-7): It seemed quite unlikely that everything would go wrong for Zenit to miss out on the round of 16, but that's what happened, and they even missed out on Europa League. A disaster of a day for the Russian club.

26. Dinamo Zagreb (-2): Started off well against Manchester City, but they were no competition in the end. Now can they hold on to Dani Olmo? He's quite the player.

27. Slavia Prague (-5): Look, the results sucked overall, but this team got a draw at Barcelona and Inter Milan. Not all that bad in the group of death.

28. Lokomotiv Moscow (-2): They had a chance to sniff a Europa League spot but proceeded to lose their last four matches in the competition. How do you say awful in Russian?

29. Red Star Belgrade (-2): A 1-0-5 record and tied for the worst defense with 20 goals conceded. Woof.

30. Genk (-5): Finished the group stage allowing over three goals a game, but that was to be expected against attacks from Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg. Bad draw.

31. Lille (--): Lille never had a shot of moving on after the talent it lost in the summer, like Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal. They dug themselves way too many holes and could never climb out of them.

32. Galatasaray (--): A 5-0 loss to PSG means they finish the groups stage with one goal scored and 14 conceded. That type of showing should ban them from the competition next season.