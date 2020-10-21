RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Bayern Munich -- I'd move them up if I could. 10 spots even. Just out of this world and made Atletico Madrid look like Elche.

2. Liverpool +1 A good result at Ajax but benefitted from the own goal. Putting Fabinho at center back is the right thing to do with Virgil van Dijk out.

3. Manchester City +1 A shaky start, but the attack finally came to life. Ferran Torres got his first goal and is one to watch moving forward.

4. Juventus +3 No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem. Beating Dynamo Kiev on the road was expected, and having Alvaro Morata score twice is a good sign.

5. Barcelona +4 Let's not get carried away that Barca are back after beating a team even I hadn't heard of before last month. It's going to take time, but there is a lot of potential with Ansu Fati in the squad.

6. Manchester United +6 Who saw that coming? Marcus Rashford score goals, gets children fed and brings Parisians to tears consistently. He must love the Parc des Princes.

7. PSG -5 A concerning start with Neymar looking far from his normal form. They'll hope it was just a bump in the road, especially Thomas Tuchel.

8. RB Leipzig +3 Angelino continued his scoring form, shockingly, as RB Leipzig took care of business against Istanbul Basaksehir. Now only if the strikers could get going...

9. Lazio +9 Really, really sharp from the Eagles of Rome. Even after Erling Haaland cut their lead in half, they never wavered. A brilliant start to the competition.

10. Atalanta +4 Are they fun to watch, or what? Four more goals and a few golazos. Clearly a favorite to advance from the group after the day's results.

11. Dortmund -5 Lucien Favre will probably give Gio Reyna the start next week knowing that if they drop points they could be in big trouble. One has to wonder how they would have done if he had started.

12. Atletico Madrid -4 If Atleti are looking for something scary to watch this Halloween, the highlight reel of the performance against Bayern Munich will suffice.

13. Borussia Monchengladbach +7 Unlucky to not get the three points, but boy could that be a massive point when it is all said and done. Love this team, their fight and their ability. A dark horse.

14. Chelsea -4 Not an impressive display against Sevilla, but at least they didn't concede. That's now back-to-back UCL home openers against Spanish clubs that they've failed to win.

15. Sevilla -- They will take that point at Stamford Bridge, though they didn't do much to deserve it. The sharpness in attack wasn't there like it was in the Europa League.

16. Shakhtar Donetsk +9 What a result at Real Madrid, and they nearly blew it. Thank goodness for VAR, right? One of their biggest wins in the club's recent history.

17. Club Brugge +12 American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was fantastic, and it was a well deserved win against Russia's best team on the road. A perfect start to the group stage.

18. Ajax -2 A tough way to lose, and they had their chances. The loss of Hakim Ziyech over the summer to Chelsea was so evident. They'll be fine though.

19. Porto -2 Started strong against Man. City but didn't finish that way. What in the world was Pepe thinking going in like that? Never change, man.

20. Inter Milan -7 Lucky to get a draw, truthfully. Not sharp in front of goal when they needed to be, and the defensive positioning was really poor. More dropped points at home.

21. Olympiacos +7 What a great result against Marseille with the late winner, and it was fully deserved. They are sitting pretty now when it comes to advancing, but there is still a long way to go.

22. Lokomotiv Moscow -- A decent result on the road in the end, but here's thinking they will practice closing down shots quite a bit in training this week.

23. Rennes -- They'll be frustrated with only a point, but they will also have learned that Krasnodar have some sneaky good players. Still have a chance to fight for a spot in the round of 16 if attack clicks.

24. Real Madrid -19 That was horrible. Dug themselves an embarrassing hole, but credit for nearly crawling out of it. Backs against the wall now for Zinedine Zidane's squad.

25. Marseille -8 Never got into the game, and now they are behind the eight ball. Have to hold serve at home or they are going to be in a world of trouble.

26. RB Salzburg -- A point is a point, but we've come to expect more, haven't way? That says a lot about American coach Jesse Marsch.

27. Krasnodar +3 Showed great fight to come back and get a point. Cristian Ramirez is quite the player and scored a brilliant equalizer.

28. Istanbul Basaksehir -4 Striker Enzo Crivelli just never really got into the match, and without him they are just average. Feels like they are guaranteed an exit now.

29. Zenit -8 They expected to beat Brugge at home and failed miserably. Wilmar Barrios wasn't himself and Horvath came up big. Only place to go from here is up.

30. Dynamo Kyiv -3 Had some chances against Juve but were lucky it was only 2-0 in the end. Still, expect this team to finish third in the group.

31. Midtjylland -- Not a warm welcome from Atalanta in their first ever UCL. That negative goal differential puts them alone in the cellar. Consolation? Liverpool is next.