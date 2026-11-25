1 Real Madrid Hey Jude! The English midfielder may have scored the goal of the year as Jose Mourinho's tweaks worked, taking out his central defense. Madrid responded, scoring five unanswered goals to secure a victory. 1 11-2

2 Barcelona Getting to rest Lamine Yamal and Raphinha while securing a win is a good thing for Barcelona. Their defensive performances with Frenkie De Jong at center back are quite poor, however. As long as this keeps up, it'll be hard to see them as serious UCL contenders. 1 12-1

3 PSG Now without Désiré Doue for the season alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG are slipping from their perch as the team to beat. Luis Enrique is brilliant, but even he can only do so much as he loses a different star each day. 2 8-1

4 Arsenal Despite the fact that Victor Gyokeres did score, Arsenal's finishing wasn't good enough as they threw away a game that they should've won. At full health, this may not be an issue, and yes, we're nitpicking when discussing a team that hasn't lost yet in UCL play. But after making the final last year, Arsenal want to win it all, and performances like this one against Dortmund just won't cut it. -- 9-1

5 Como It wasn't pretty, but job done for one of the Champions League's highest-scoring teams in Como. It's good to see a win where Nico Paz isn't involved in the scoring, as it shows that this is a well-rounded squad. 3 8-2

6 Liverpool Florian Wirtz may be turning a corner, and with it, so is Liverpool's attack. With a goal contribution for club or country in five consecutive games, he'll have to be gaining confidence at the club, and with that, he's trying more and pulling it off, which is just what the Reds need to reach their full potential. 3 6-2

7 Manchester City Scoring may not be an issue for City but transition defense surely is. They allowed both goals to Napoli on the break. If this doesn't improve, City won't advance far in the knockout stages of the competition. 2 7-3

8 Borussia Dortmund You know the holiday season has arrived if you're beginning to ask if Borussia Dortmund are for real. Going into London and securing a result without Serhou Guirassy is the kind of thing that says they might be. There's more work to be done, but under Nico Kovac, they're trending in the right direction. 2 7-0

9 Bayern This is a battered squad coming into the match withg Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz all missing from the starting XI. But these depth issues are issues of their own creation, because how can they expect to win a high-level game with outside back Konrad Laimer as your starting striker? 3 6-0

10 Atletico Madrid Julian Alvarez is at least committed to the squad for now, and Atleti are reaping the rewards. A resilient team, they're in this for the long haul as long as everyone can stay healthy. 3 10-2

11 Real Betis Cucho Hernandez is back, and Betis are back in the win column. Betis are among the surprise teams in this competition, but their start is legit with four wins in five matches. -- 8-2

12 Inter The Italian side haven't looked like themselves for much of this competition, but handling a dangerous Stuttgart attack will go a long way. Inter only allowed two shots on target in the entire match, controlling it from start to finish. 3 9-1

13 Sporting CP Luis Suarez does it again with a brace. Sporting's defense didn't get the job done, conceding penalties and chances left and right in the match. This is still a solid side but the defense has to improve. 6 3-1

14 Roma It was an improvement to turn a UCL lead into a draw instead of a loss. Gian Piero Gasperini's lineup decisions were vindicated with Paulo Dybala and Donyell Malen coming off the bench to make the difference for the squad. -- 9-0

15 Aston Villa What is this team? When Johan Manzambi is at his best, they can beat anyone in the world. But then you'll have games in which Villa can't pass their way out of a paper bag. Unai Emery has to find the middle ground as it feels like an eternity since Villa were a side who won their first three games in Champions League play. 3 3-3

16 Galatasaray RAMS Park is a fortress and Aston Villa have become the fourth consecutive English side to fall there. While Galatasaray still have trouble leaving home, this team will be a nightmare bringing their boxing matches to the knockout stage. 2 3-2

17 Fenerbahce They should've let manager Ismail Kartal resign the first time he tried because the squad has been on an upward trend in UCL since making the shift at the helm. With an improving defense in front of Ederson, they're going to make things tough. 2 2-1

18 RB Leipzig The Antonio Nusa show is in full effect. Leipzig have been a Jekyll-and-Hyde squad in the competition, but with their wings now performing consistently, they're going to trouble some sides. 7 7-3

19 Stuttgart Facing one of the top sides in the UCL shows just how long Stuttgart has to go in this competition. It'll be alright as this squad were never expected to pull up any trees, but it's still a reality check. 3 4-5

20 Club Brugge If Nicolo Tresoldi isn't in on the fun, it's a long day for the Belgian squad. Their midfield still isn't up to the standard, but one loss won't break them either. 3 3-2

21 Porto A critical victory with some fortune to ride an own goal for the entire match. Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, as getting back-to-back wins shows that they're going in the right direction. 1

22 Shakhtar Donetsk Needing to play their home games in London due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it's truly unfortunate that this Shakhtar attack just isn't creating enough. With four goals in five matches, what can change? 1 1-3

23 Manchester United Bruno Fernandes set himself up for success, putting a divot in the pitch that he used to score later in the game. But yet again, more penalties conceded and another red card. Mauricio Pochettino has a tough job ahead of him and no training days to sort it out with United but the squad is still box office. -- 1-5

24 Napoli Finally showing signs of life with Scott McTominay back in the side, Napoli aren't out of the woods yet. But drawing with City will go down as a net positive even if they'll have wanted to win it. 2 1-3

25 PSV The Dutch side need to begin picking up points -- and fast. Losing to Madrid happens, so it's going to be about how they respond. 5 1-3

26 Bodo/Glimt Better late than never. For a club like Bodo/Glimt, you have to take advantage of home matches, especially as the weather begins to turn in the Arctic Circle. We're reaching a point where you expect the Norwegian side to get to the knockout stage, which shows the growth of their soccer. 2 2-2

27 Villarreal Hanging on by the skin of your teeth still counts. Canadian Tajon Buchanan had an excellent game, but the rest of the squad wasn't up to it. 2 4-6

28 Lille What a time for Davide Ancelotti's first Champions League win. Sure, Bayern Munich weren't at their best, but his squad were able to keep belief and push for a victory. It's still a long way to the top 24, but this is a step in the right direction. 7 6-2

29 LASK The goals dried up at a time when they couldn't afford for them to. LASK can still move on from this loss but these are the kind of games that they need to win. 5 2-3

30 Feyenoord At least they got a win in this competition, because who knows when the next one is coming. Porto have been poor and the Dutch side couldn't even handle them as they find themselves in a tough place. 3 1-4

31 Viking The Norwegian side will always have their draw against Bayern Munich to look back on, as it has been rough sledding since in this competition. 1 1-3

32 Sabah They played Barcelona, scored a goal, and didn't lose by six, so that's something. 1

33 AEK Athens They've been in games, which is good, but those aren't turning into the wins that are needed to stay in the competition. AEK are firmly moving into the "happy to be here" category. 1 1-4

34 Slavia Praha The attack was going to struggle without Lucas Provod, but they had their chances and weren't able to take them while VAR popped up everywhere. 1 0-4

35 Lens It doesn't matter who the manager is -- this team is a shell of the one that pushed PSG for the league title last campaign. I would say see you next season, but as things stand, it's unlikely that Lens will be back in European play next year. 3 4-5