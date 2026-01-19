The 2025-26 Champions League season is back this week after six matchdays of the league phase took place from September to December 2025. Arsenal are now leading the Premier League standings as Manchester City are facing some issues after losing the Manchester Derby over the weekend while Real Madrid, despite the issues that led to the managerial change, are now getting closer to the top of the LaLiga table after Barcelona's defeat. Elsewhere, the Serie A title race is as exciting as ever and Bayern Munich are once again dominating the Bundesliga. Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings:

1. Arsenal (--)

The Gunners are the best team around Europe right now and are showing it every single week. Despite only drawing away at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, they increased their gap with Manchester City in the Premier League standings to seven points and are getting closer to their dream of finally lifting the Premier League trophy after more than two decades. Step by step.

2. Bayern Munich (--)

What can we say about this team? They deliver incredible performances every week and have basically already won the Bundesliga title, as they have an 11-point margin on Borussia Dortmund and most notably have scored 71 goals in 18 matches so far in the German league. Yes, I checked this number twice before writing it down in our rankings.

3. PSG (+2)

The team managed by Luis Enrique are slowly getting better and are now back on the right track ahead of the key months of the season. I still have the feeling that with Achraf Hakimi back from the AFCON things will get even better, and this team is going to be once again a candidate for the Champions League trophy after winning it for the first time in their history last season. Watch out for them.

4. Barcelona (-1)

The defeat against Real Sociedad was more than disappointing not only for the dropped points in the LaLiga standings, but also because right now Real Madrid, despite what happened in the past weeks, are now only one point behind the Blaugrana. It's clear that this is not the end of the world for them, but it's a first indication that they should be worried about their historical rivals.

5. Manchester City (-1)

Losing to Manchester United, this Manchester United, was extremely disappointing. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have had too many ups and downs this season and it has compromised their Premier League ambitions. Injuries didn't really helped them out so far and this is why they also decided to sign two Premier League stars such as Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in the current winter transfer window.

6. Inter (--)

The Nerazzurri are leading the Serie A table with a three-point margin on AC Milan and the last two league phase games against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund will define if Inter will end up in the top eight of the league phase or if they will have to face the Champions League playoffs. Avoiding the additional two matches in February would definitely help them to keep AC Milan away in Serie A.

7. Real Madrid (--)

What a week it was. Last week the Spanish giants announced the firing from Xabi Alonso after a disappointing start to the season and announced Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach. After losing his debut match in the Copa del Rey to second-division side Albacete, Real Madrid bounced back with a 2–0 home win over Levante on Saturday. However, the victory came amid discontent from the crowd, as fans whistled the team and booed several star players, including Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

8. Atletico Madrid (--)

As we've mentioned in previous editions, this season has been quite disappointing for both Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid. After the summer transfer window we all expected much more from them, but their ups and downs didn't help them at least try to win LaLiga this season.

9. Atalanta (--)

After former Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino took over at Atalanta things are going much better for them. Their start of the season under Ivan Juric wasn't as they would have expected in the summer, but with Palladino Atalanta are now back in contention for a spot in the European leagues next season and also in the race to end up in the top eight in the league phase in the next two weeks. Their early season may have knocked them out of the running for a Serie A title, but an unlikely Champions League run isn't off the table.

10. Chelsea (+1)

I have to be honest here, I wasn't expecting such a good start from Liam Rosenior, three games in charge of Chelsea, two wins and one defeat against Arsenal in the EFL semifinal. It was probably true that the spell of Enzo Maresca was over at the English club, but things will now get more difficult for the former Strasbourg coach.

11. Liverpool (-1)

Arne Slot was able to turn things around in the last week in the Premier League as Liverpool are now fourth and in a good spot to fight until the very end, but at the same time he will now need to face the comeback of Mo Salah after AFCON and what happened in December when the Egyptian striker basically said he has no relationship with the current Liverpool coach. Something to watch in the coming days.

12. Olympique Marseille (--)

Roberto De Zerbi's side have been one of the most attractive teams to watch in Europe this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean trophies will follow. They currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table and remain in contention for a top-eight finish in the Champions League.

13. Newcastle (--)

I knew they had the potential to improve and they did it. I just wonder now if they can also hope to end up in the European tournaments next season.

14. Borussia Dortmund (--)

Their Bundesliga run is basically over so they should just focus on the Champions League in the next two league phase games as they can avoid the playoffs in February.

15. Napoli (--)

Antonio Conte's team is still facing a big injury crisis that can impact their Champions League run. The latest injuries are the ones of Matteo Politano and Amir Rrahmani while Lorenzo Lucca is likely leaving the team and set to join Nottingham Forest this winter. Another transfer window, another revolution for them.

16. Juventus (+1)

Luciano Spalletti's mark is already notable and despite losing the last away Serie A match against Cagliari Juventus are now back near the top of the Serie A standings. The game against Benfica and the old rival Jose Mourinho will be a crucial turning point for both sides.

17. Galatasaray (-1)

Victor Osimhen will finally be back after losing the AFCON semifinal and it will definitely have an impact on the team that lost the Turkish Super Cup to Fenerbahce.

18. Bayer Leverkusen (--)

Should they hire Xabi Alonso again after he left Real Madrid last week? Not really. They are doing well under Kasper Hjulmand and now they only need more stability after two managerial changes in 2025.

19. PSV (--)

Weekly update of their great season: 17 wins, one draw, only one defeat and a 16-point gap on Feyenoord. Things are going really well and ending up in the top 24 of the Champions League would be even better.

20. Sporting CP (--)

They are having a good season but what Porto are doing in Portugal is just outstanding.

21. Benfica (+2)

Jose Mourinho was able to make a short term impact with the team but a lot will depend from the upcoming two league phase games against Juventus and Real Madrid.

22. AS Monaco (--)

Another challenging season for AS Monaco. The good old days seem really far away but maybe with the right manager this team can still be back at the top. Next season.

23. Tottenham (-2)

2026 has already become a year of managerial sackings. We've seen it at Chelsea and Real Madrid so far, could Tottenham be next?

24. Club Brugge (--)

They are finally doing better now, but have a four-point gap on Union SG in the league. They still have a chance to win the title and also qualify for the playoffs in the Champions League, but they are not what we were hoping for a few weeks ago.

25. Copenaghen (--)

That win against Villarreal in December gave them some hopes of qualification that I couldn't believe.

26. Qarabag (--)

We were all surprised by them in the opening weeks but that was all.

27. Eintracht Frankfurt (--)

Weekly update for them as well: They have conceded 39 goals in 18 Bundesliga matches. We are talking about a Champions League team. That's all I have to say.

28. Union Saint-Gilloise (--)

No chance to end up in the playoffs in the league phase, but they are leading the standings and can win the Jupiler Pro League and qualify to try it again next season.

29. Athletic Club (--)

I'm really disappointed about their season. I considered them as one of the teams to watch and I was terribly wrong.

30. Villarreal (--)

One of the best Spanish teams in the league and one of the worst in Europe. I still don't get why.

31. Pafos (--)

Hopefully, they will be back soon to play more Champions League soccer after their debut this season.

32. Slavia Prague (--)

Champions League soccer is not their level but we probably all knew that before the season started.

33. Olympiacos (--)

There were expectations to be good when and I kind of wonder why.

34. Bodo/Glimt (--)

I remember them as one of the best Europa League teams and that's probably where they should play.

35. Ajax (--)

The biggest disappointment of the season but they are slowly coming back at least in the Dutch league.

36. Kairat (--)

I write this every week, so let's go again: I hope to see them back on the Champions League stage next season. Those away matches are so fascinating to me.