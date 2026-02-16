The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League will be back this week when the 16 teams involved in the playoffs take the stage across Europe, competing for the remaining eight spots left in next month's knockout. There are some big teams around Europe that are currently shiniing, such as Arsenal and Bayern Munich, while others will try to get involved in the race to win one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of soccer. Let's take a look at our weekly power rankings:

1. Arsenal (--)

Week after week there is an increasing feeling Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, not only because of the advantage they have on Manchester City in the table, but also because the team coached by Pep Guardiola doesn't look as solid as in the past years. There is still time and the Champions League will also be back soon for them and Arsenal also are among the leading candidates to win the European tournament as well. Clearly the class of Europe at the moment.

2. Bayern Munich (--)

A six points advantage on Borussia Dortmund is definitely enough for them to hope for another Bundesliga win and this is something than can help them in the last weeks of European soccer when they will also try to win the Champions League under Vincent Kompany. They've also got Harry Kane who is in incredible form this season.

3. PSG (--)

They are finally back on the right track. After a predictable slower start after the highly successful 2024-25 season they are now fully in the right place, both domestically and in Europe. The fact they will face AS Monaco in the playoffs shouldn't threaten them and won't change the fact they are still the team to beat in the knockouts.

4. Barcelona (--)

Hansi Flick's team is among the best teams around Europe, but the 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week will definitely put more pressure on the Blaugrana in the coming weeks. The Copa del Rey defeat doesn't really change their status, but it's now what Flick's men needed ahead of the crucial stint of the season.

5. Inter (--)

The Nerazzurri finally won a matchup against a big team over the weekend against Juventus. Even if the result was widely overshadowed by a controversial red card, the win against Luciano Spalletti's team will give more self confidence to the Nerazzurri, who desperately needed a win against one of the top teams before meeting Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday for the first leg of the playoffs.

Inter Milan are hitting their stride, and fellow Champions League contenders should take notice Francesco Porzio

6. Real Madrid (+1)

Alvaro Arbeloa has done a pretty good job so far, but the key match will be the one against Benfica that will take place this week in Lisbon. Real Madrid will be back facing Jose Mourinho's team in the same stadium where Benfica managed to win an incredible game that led them to the playoffs thanks to the late goal scored by their goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in January.

7. Manchester City (-1)

We were all expecting more from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season but there is still in time to win trophies. There are increasing doubts on the future of the Spanish coach who might leave at the end of the current season, and this is not helping the team, even if they can still potentially win at least one trophy.

8. Chelsea (--)

The impact of new head coach Liam Rosenior is already proving significant for Chelsea, who now sit just one point off the top four in England. The renewed energy and tactical clarity he has brought to the side have revitalized their push up the table. With momentum on their side, Chelsea can aim for a top-four finish and even set their sights on a trophy.

9. Liverpool (+1)

Too many ups and downs this season for Arne Slot's team. In just the last few weeks they've lost at Anfield against Manchester City after winning 4-1 in the same stadium against Newcastle. Their lack of continuity is affecting their position in the Premier League standings.

10. Atletico Madrid (-1)

What can you say to a team that won 4-0 against Barcelona? A lot, because it's the same team that three days later lost 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano in the league. It's the perfect representation of their season and the reason why I don't expect them to win a major trophy in the upcoming months.

11. Juventus (+1)

Despite losing to Inter at San Siro, Juventus are in great shape. Under Spalletti's management, the Bianconeri have improved a lot and are now in the race both in the Serie A standings and in the Champions League where they will meet Galatasaray in the playoffs this week.

12. Atalanta (-1)

Since Raffaele Palladino took over the club, things have drastically improved. Atalanta needed a change after a disappointing start under Ivan Juric who replaced Gian Piero Gasperini in the summer 2025. They will now face a playoff tie against Borussia Dortmund, not the easiest opponent but at least the second leg will be in Bergamo.

13. Newcastle (--)

The 2-1 win against Tottenham slightly improved their position in the Premier League standings, but they are definitely not where they should be and the playoffs against Qarabag will tell us more about their European ambitions.

14. Borussia Dortmund (--)

Despite the six-point gap with Bayern Munich they are they only team that is at least trying to keep pace with the German leaders, but this is probably not enough.

15. Sporting CP (--)

What they are doing is impressive because staying close to Porto wasn't an easy job to do this season, as the team coached by Francesco Farioli won 19 games, drew twice and only lost one while Sporting CP are sitting in second place four points behind the leaders.

16. Tottenham (--)

What a week it was for them. Thomas Frank was sacked after the defeat against Newcastle and they hired former Juventus coach Igor Tudor as caretaker manager until the end of the season. We could predict this scenario, especially considering Frank only won two of the last 17 Premier League games he coached.

17. Galatasaray (--)

I was definitely expecting more from this team that will now face Juventus in the playoffs. I see the Italians as favorites but the Turkish side has players to believe in.

18. Bayer Leverkusen (--)

They are in a similar spot as Borussia Dortmund, even if they also have to perform domestically to qualify again for the Champions League next season. Facing Olympiacos in the playoffs can guarantee them a spot in the knockouts.

19. AS Monaco (--)

They don't really have much chance to qualify against their French rivals PSG.

20. Benfica (--)

Drawing Real Madrid in the playoff round was likely not what Jose Mourinho had hoped for with his Benfica side. But being among the top 24 teams in the Champions League already feels like an achievement in itself, showing again the status of the Portuguese coach.

21. Qarabag (--)

The biggest surprise of the league phase will meet Newcastle in the two legged playoffs. Will they do it again?

22. Club Brugge (--)

It feels like Atletico Madrid can potentially become a manageable opponent to face this week in the playoffs, but they need to perform much better than the league phase if they want to have a chance.

23. Olympiacos (--)

The Bayer Leverkusen playoffs are not a bad outcome for them, even if they could have done much better in the league phase.

24. Bodo/Glimt (--)

If you've followed them over the past few years, it should come as little surprise to see them reach this stage. However, drawing Inter in the playoffs is probably the toughest opponent they could have faced.

Teams eliminated